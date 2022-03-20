‘Tigers have no ceiling’; Piojo Herrera wants titles and emulate Tuca

Jorge Rosales

San Nicolas de los Garza, NL / 03.19.2022 21:50:23





Tigres is on a roll in Clausura 2022with eight games without losing and although it would seem that the club is close to its football ceiling, the DT Miguel Herrera considers that they don’t have a limit and hopes to get titles with the whole of the UANL.

“There is no ceiling, the ceilings are set by someone, we want to be as high as possible and if the team falls it is because you believe more and this team has not won anything. Coming back we will think about Xolos, we don’t think about anything other than the game every week. This team is here to lift titles and we have to emulate Ricardo, who left important marksbut we can’t think of a title if we don’t go step by step”, he declared.

El Piojo commented that Florian Thauvin’s goal It was no coincidence, since during the week he told the players that Stephen Andrada usually comes forward to cut centers.

“I don’t know if it’s perfection, but we wanted to scratch in that aspect, the players were attentive, we had to take care of the forward they have, but I told them that when they’re going to shoot a cross, shoot at goal, because Andrada is a guy who aviva, he has that intuition that when the striker lowers his head he walks forward and normally cuts crosses”.

“If they see the repetition, Flo at no time turns to see who to shoot center, crouches and kicks agile, many will say ‘centered’, but no; he kicked on goal, it is part of what is worked on during the week and the team does it well”, he added.

​

​