This is how Katy Perry sets the trend with her high boots

Katy Perry It is a star that is characterized by being chameleonic and very lively. Although her most applauded talent is music, with her powerful voice, danceable beats and insightful lyrics, she still excels in fashion. She uses her style to express, amuse and inspire. So, on more than one occasion, she imposed herself and ended all the rules, simply showing outfits that few would dare to wear. On this occasion, set trends with his high boots. It is definitely a look that you will be happy to witness and copy.

In front of the public, Katy Perry is always daring. Exploiting the more humorous, sexy, childish and enthusiastic side of her. She has shown no reservations about dressing in the full range of neons, covering herself in sequins, wearing latex bodysuits and fitting into impossible corsets. Often her outfits are colorful and energetic, impossible to miss. However, when it comes to the street style, their outfits are modest. Many times with basic and in earth colors. And, with everything and that, it continues to be applied in terms of fashion. In one of her most recent Instagram posts, she dropped a bombshell.

A few days after the release of a new episode of American Idol, made sure to post a notice for them to see. The photography could not be more amazing. She appeared sitting in a port, looking tremendous under the orange life jacket. Nothing less than the most celebrated dress of the Spring-Summer season. The denim dress, in A-line and the lower trim undone. The best thing was the ingenious combination, with leather boots and high cane in a brown tone. The set was a novelty in networks, since that dress had only been seen with sandals, stilettos and the typical shoes.





Katy Perry’s lesson not to give up style when you are a mother

From the start of her career, Perry has influenced her entourage with creative outfits and hairstyles. The public has grown by her side and experienced her stages with great satisfaction. However, in 2020 she became a mother and some changes began to be noticed. His way of dressing did not stop being attractive and this could serve as an example for those women who are finding their image after giving birth. Regain confidence and return to the starting point is the goal of many. In this sense, we believe that taking as a reference the interpreter of Roar could be very helpful.

I was recently walking the streets of Italy with Daisy, looking proud of her body and in the perfect outfit. Without giving up sensuality or comfort at any time, wore a flowered outfit, fitted at the waist and with a sweetheart neckline. In addition to that, he wore white sneakers and a hat that gave him a casual touch. In her new role as her mother, the songwriter and dancer has not given in to insecurities. On the contrary, she shows that her curvy figure makes her feel good.