They work on software for family medicine care – El Sol del Centro

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is working on two pilot projects: “Look into my eyes” and “Digital Consultation”, with the purpose of streamline and improve the quality of the consultation between the family doctor and the beneficiary, through the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

“Look me in the eyes” seeks to reduce the time the doctor spends writing the note during the consultationthrough voice recognition software, which translates speech into text and writes it directly in the electronic file, which allows for more interaction and closer contact with the patient.

The project “Digital Consultation” is an IMSS strategy designed to bring health services closer to beneficiaries and provide them with medical consultation by video call when they present some limitation that prevents them from attending in person to your FMU.

Dr. Célida Duque Molina, director of Medical Benefits, stressed that as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMSS and the SNTSS have been at the forefront of technology to provide better care to beneficiaries; she added that the use of technological tools is key as a form of interaction in all aspects of life.

For his part, Dr. Manuel Cervantes Ocampo, Coordinator of First Level Units, pointed out that both projects are consolidated thanks to the bilateral commitment between the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the National Union of Social Security Workers.

The demonstration was attended by Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; doctor Arturo Olivares Cerda, Secretary General of the SNTSS, teacher Claudia Laura Vázquez Espinoza, director of Innovation and Technological Development; Dr. Federico Héctor Marín Martínez, head of the IMSS Representation in the South CDMX; Dr. Rafael Olivos Hernández, Secretary of Labor of the SNTSS; Dr. Jaime Leonardo Sánchez Rivero, head of Medical Benefits Services of the IMSS Representation in the South CDMX; and Dr. Irma Angélica Aroche Reyes, director of the Family Medicine Unit No. 1.

