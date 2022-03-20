‘They give us medicine to calm us down and then months come when there is no more.’ The ordeal of patients with catastrophic and rare diseases to survive | Community | Guayaquil

The anguish experienced by patients with catastrophic and rare diseases is daily. From the fact of getting their medication to survive, it has become complex for most, since it is expensive medicine, they must go to hospitals where they are treated, but there are none in some cases.

More than seven associations of patients with catastrophic illnesses, which make up between 100 and 500 patients each, initiated a protection action at the Ombudsman’s Office to receive their medications.

The Ombudsman, Freddy Viejó, lamented days ago that in this process a judge requested that the names of the patients of the associations be given, a situation that he publicly rejected and requested a revocation of the measure.

For him, this action seeks to favor all patients who need his medicine, regardless of whether they are part of a patient association or not. In addition, the right to privacy is violated due to their health condition.

Patients who suffer from catastrophic illnesses say that the struggle is constant in the country, due to the fact that from time to time the medicines are lacking and they do not have how to cover them with their account.

Here are two testimonials from patients:

‘The little I earn is not enough to buy medication,’ says Jessenia, a patient with pulmonary hypertension

Patients indicated that it is an endless pilgrimage to hospitals to continue with treatment. Photo: Ronald Cedeno. Photo: The Universe

“I am 39 years old and have suffered from pulmonary hypertension for 12 years. I am treated at the Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital, in the south. My medication is bosentan 125 mg, sildenafil 50 mg, digoxin 20 mg, rivaroxaban 20 mg. The medication I don’t have is digoxin, that medication is to give strength to the heart and so that cardiac arrhythmias do not form.

This drug no longer gives me Social Security for three years. I have to buy it outside, they cost me 2 dollars each pill. There are days that I take it, like days that I don’t take it because my daily expenses are not enough. I am a teacher, but I do not have a permanent job, I work from home doing projects and planning since the pandemic, the little I earn is not enough to buy medication.

The other medications do give, others are delayed. Our concern in itself is that they give us medication that is for a couple of months to reassure us, we do not make complaints or make statements to the press for the lack of medication, but spend those months again without medication. So we can not be calm. In addition to this, the medication that the Insurance gives us is generic, it changes laboratories every moment, now we are with a new sildenafil that we do not know about the laboratory.

We take it for the need to be in good health, but with fear of other side reactions that do occur with these types of medications. In my case I have had allergies to my skin, many spots that I never had, now I have them. Another problem for us is that there are no exams. There is no proper control.

Of the doctors they say that in the absence of bread, tortillas are good, but we are human beings, I have a 12-year-old son, I want to continue fighting, I am a single mother, my duty is to fight, to work for my son, but how do I do with medicine? low quality that by the way they give it to me for three months and then there is no more… We want quality medication, I hope our voice is heard”.

‘I got into debt with the card to buy medicine,’ says Juan, a patient who received a transplant

Juan commented that now he has debts on his credit card due to private expenses for medicine and laboratory tests. Photo: Ronald Cedeno. Photo: The Universe

“I am a 41-year-old patient with kidney failure, I was transplanted. I was diagnosed with the disease in February 2010. I also suffer from glaucoma diagnosed in 2016. I am treated at the Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital. I need to take immunosuppressant medicine, tacrolimus and certican, to avoid transplant rejection.

For two months I was not given immunosuppressant medicine and for glaucoma they had not given us since May of last year, but a few days ago I had an appointment and they did give me. I have to take acrolimus, certican, omeprazole, losartan, tamsulosin. Only omeprazole and losartan have been dispensed to me, the rest told me there is none. Being tacrolimus and certican, the immunosuppressants, the most expensive.

Almost $550 is the value of both. I had to buy on my own. And this medicine was also donated to me by relatives of some patient friends in the struggle who unfortunately have already passed away. And, if I didn’t take them right away, my health would be complicated, I could even lose my transplant and have to return to hemodialysis treatment, a situation that worries and frustrates me a lot.

Last January we had to use a credit card to be able to buy the medicine, I spent more than $650. I had to do private tests because there were no reagents in the hospital. Only one of those tests cost $95, that was to measure the level of tacrolimus in the blood.

It is a worrying situation. For now, transplant patients have already been given medicine for 15 days, I have until the end of March. We are just waiting for the supply of medicines to be regularized. They did not inform us if this problem would be solved after the end of the month, hopefully so because it is a tremendous anguish, some months there are, others not, it is exhausting for us. (I)