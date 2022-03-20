The school assignment that won two Oscars and took its writers to the top of Hollywood

Enter to Harvard It is one of the most recurrent dreams in adolescents who plan to prepare for university, especially in state joined; However, for matthew Paige Damonbetter known as Matt Damonmeant a springboard that allowed him to achieve fame and fortune, without having to complete his studies.

Although the young man was studying English, his intention was to become a famous actor, so he participated in the films Mystic’s Pizzafrom 1988 and Field of Dreams 1989, at the same time that he was carrying out his university education in the most prestigious school in the world.

One of his assignments was to write a story. After thinking a lot, Damon He devised a story in which a gifted young man had to help stop a criminal who had not been found by the police.

He liked this narration so much that he decided to talk to one of his friend Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt later known as Ben Affleck, with whom he shared a passion for acting. The idea of ​​both was to make this story something more solid in order to turn it into a script and present it to a production company in order to make a name for themselves in the industry.

This was the first hit of the actor and writer.

During this time, he had already participated in various projects, which ended up confirming his vocation, so he quit school and devoted himself entirely to casting. This made him star in some commercials and have small appearances in films like Geronimo: An American Legend or Courage Under Fire.

Regardless of this, Matt and Ben they were still looking for a company that wanted to buy the rights to their writing. After negotiating for several months, they found Miramaxproduction company owned by Bob and Harvey Weinstein (the latter currently linked to cases of sexual abuse), which was in charge of supporting independent producers.

The company decided to buy the rights to Good Will Hunting(indomitable mind in its Spanish version) and accept the request of the two boys: that any change in the script would only be made by them.

Thanks to the tape Robin Williams won an Oscar.

In return, Miramax asked that the story be changed to focus on the relationship between Will huntinga young man with superior intelligence who often gets into trouble, and be Maguirea psychologist who must channel the boy’s feelings in order to make him see his potential.

In the end it was even decided that Matt Damon was the protagonist of the film, while he was placed as a co-star to Robin Williams already Ben Affleck as one of the friends of Will.

The film was a success for the critics and for the public, since although it cost 10 million dollars, the ticket office left 225 million 933 thousand dollars for the production company.

As if that were not enough, in 1997 Williams won the Prize Oscar What Better actor from distribution and so much Matt What Ben they took the Oscar for Best Original Screenplaywhich is a feat few writers achieve with their first piece of writing.

