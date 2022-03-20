The Rock and the funny video he shared on networks to celebrate his daughter’s birthday

On her daughter’s birthday Jasmin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a hilarious post that went viral.

The 6-year-old girl is the daughter of the actor and Lauren Hashianand he is the one with whom he shares most of his videos on Instagram that show him as a fun and cool dad.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker