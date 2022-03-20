The Rock and the funny video he shared on networks to celebrate his daughter’s birthday

On her daughter’s birthday Jasmin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a hilarious post that went viral.

The 6-year-old girl is the daughter of the actor and Lauren Hashianand he is the one with whom he shares most of his videos on Instagram that show him as a fun and cool dad.

“Happy birthday Jazzy! My baby is 6 years old today. Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, self-assured, and most importantly loving and kind.. And a wicked sense of humor. I wonder where she got that? “Says the caption that accompanies a photo of the girl and a funny video in which she paints her father’s face with a marker.

“Why do I have eyes on my forehead? I don’t know if this is a good idea,” “The Rock” says to his daughter while “doing makeup.”

“I am proud of you, I have your back and as your father I will always be here to guide you through life with my heart and hands.. And finally, remember this: your mom rules. There is no one better, and there is no greater woman in your life to admire and learn from, “the emotional message ends in honor of her little girl.

Dwayne Johnson father, too, of Tianathree years old, and simone20, from her previous marriage to Danny Garcia.