The pressure of women in the ‘realities’

The popular singer Rosa López is the star of the next installment of the program ‘Lo de Évole’ which is broadcast on La Sexta today.

In her interview with Jordi Évole, the singer reviews her artistic career and comments emotionally on how she started, specifically during her time on the television program Operación Triunfo.

“In the world of music, all that glitters is not gold,” says Rosa López, while recalling the disappointments experienced at that stage of her life.

television product

In this sense, the winner of the first OT contest makes a harsh reflection on the world of entertainment: “An artist has to say that everything is perfect, and it is not like that”. During the program, the Andalusian singer speaks openly about how they turned her into a product that she “takes a slice of” regardless of her physical health or her mental health.





“They asked me what I was willing to do to enter the program. I said that lose weight, because I thought that’s what I wanted and I thought that’s what they wanted to hear“, he confesses about his time in the contest, twenty years ago now.

“If only she were skinnier, with straight teeth, without glasses and speaking better…” says Rosa López about what was being whispered about her at the time.

And the journalist replies: “We fell in love with one thing, and then what we did was transform it.” To which the singer totally agrees.

This is not the first and only case of social denunciation of the physical demands of a game show or TV show. There have been many women, professionals in the world of music, film or television, who have confessed the pressures they are subjected to to conform to certain canons of beauty, imposed by the cameras and those who are behind.

imperfect bodies

Just over a month ago, it was the actress emma thompson who took advantage of the film’s press conference Good Luck to You, Leo Grande at the Berlin Film Festival to “rake” the entire film industry and the demands of stereotypes, which have nothing to do with the image and body of women. “Everything that surrounds us reminds us how imperfect we are and that everything is wrong with us”assured.

Emma recounted that one of the most difficult scenes of her life was neither sex nor violence, but reflection in front of the mirror in the new movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. She suggested: “Just get close to a mirror without moving, take off your clothes and don’t move. Accept yourself, accept yourself and don’t judge yourself. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

It is no longer just a matter of which models of beauty to achieve, but rather that the model produces dissatisfaction because it is never achieved.

Jennifer Aniston

Another similar case, although it occurred on the other side of the Atlantic, is starred by the actress Jennifer Aniston and her companions from the series friends, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox. They say that in order to maintain the weight that was required of them “from above”, they ate the same dish for ten years: a coleslaw.

Saul Austerlitz narrated in his book Friends Generation that Aniston was forced to lose more than 14 kilos to be able to access her character from the mythical series.

From the production they were aware that Jennifer “the 10 kilos that fattens the camera you they would come good to lose them so that it had the aspect that the chain wanted”.

Even the actress has revealed that her representative insisted on this if she wanted to play the role of Rachel Greensince “I didn’t get many roles because I was too fat”.

Actresses, models, television presenters and singers have been forced to make the necessary physical adjustments to comply with an aesthetic canon, which Esther Pineda, a doctor in sociology calls aesthetic violence in her book Beautiful to die for: gender stereotypes and aesthetic violence against women.

In the text, Pineda describes how the Beauty canons they have exercised a violence that, although silent and apparently harmless, has marked the body and mind of women throughout history.

Pineda argues that this aesthetic violence is based on four main forms of discrimination: sexism, racism, gerontophobia (denial of old age) and fatphobia.

These four pillars of the frustration of today’s women, he assures, are logically fed with those who do not meet their standards.

