The most witty jokes and memes about the price of gasoline

The price of gasoline and diesel has reached historical levels in Spain. The upward trend in fuel prices that began in the second half of 2021 has intensified in recent weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average price of a liter of diesel at gas stations now stands at 1,787 euros and that of gasoline at 1,823 euros, which represents an increase of 32.7% and 23.3%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), a refueling of 50 liters of diesel represents an extra cost for the consumer of 22.01 euros and 17.19 euros in the case of gasoline.

How could it be otherwise, the increase in fuel prices has become a recurring theme in everyday conversations. Users are dissatisfied with this upward trend that has been dragging on for months and have raised their voices to protest the rise in the price of gasoline, diesel and even LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), which has also reached records in our country as never seen before.

Joke about the high price of gasoline WhatsApp

The indignation of the majority of users contrasts with the displays of humor that other people express through social networks. Jokes of all kinds serve to highlight how fuels are beginning to be considered luxury products, based on the price that must be paid to fill the car’s tank. In some service stations, for example, diesel is already more expensive than gasoline with prices that sometimes exceed 2 euros per liter.





read also

Drafting

No wonder even cars panic when approaching a gas station. One of the memes that has circulated the most on social networks is the one that shows an overturned car near a fuel pump. There are different versions and here we offer two of the most popular about cars that ‘faint’ when they see the high price of gasoline and diesel.

Fainted cars, marriage proposals with a can of gasoline… there are jokes for all tastes



“A car faints when seeing the price of gasoline… seen on the face! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RljDcKGiu0 — vicentegtz (@vicentegtz) March 8, 2022

Record prices are sparking the imagination of social media users. There are those who compare the cost of a liter of diesel and gasoline with well-known French champagne brands such as Don Perignon and Möet & Chandon.

Continuing with the comparisons, there are those who parodies the iconic image of Audrey Hepburn having a snack in front of the window of the luxurious Tiffanys jewelry store in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ with a montage of the actress doing the same thing in front of a gas station pump. There is no doubt that the rise in the sale price of fuels is turning them into a highly desired product.

Parody Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” WhatsApp

Strategies to be successful in flirting have always been a common currency among users of social networks. Now, moved by the escalation of fuel prices, they joke about the range of possibilities that are open to people who boast of filling the car’s tank. If on top of that the person who says it also comments that it has sunflower oil, another product that has become disproportionately expensive in recent weeks, success seems assured. As if to make one’s hair stand on end…

Gasoline and sunflower oil, products of seduction WhatsApp

And already put, the proposal of marriage with the typical ring that the boy offers to the girl has been replaced among the most pranksters by a can of gasoline. The emotion of the young woman is equivalent to a full-fledged yes.

A new formula for the marriage proposal: gasoline replaces the ring WhatsApp

Showing off your car is no longer so important, now what is impressive is having the economic capacity to refuel



However, there are also those who search for a partner through applications designed for this purpose, such as Tinder, and joke about having to adjust the search distance due to the high cost of gasoline. The joke also circulates in other European countries with their respective languages.

Because of the price of gasoline I have had to lower the “distance preference” of Tinder to 2km. Everything is obstacles for love. – Saray Esteso (@SarayEsteso) March 6, 2022

When it comes to sharing, it must be made clear that whoever puts the car now leaves much more money than a few months ago. That is why a Twitter user suggests that the co-pilot take charge of the cost of dinner and drinks to compensate for the waste that today is equivalent to having a car.

At the price at which gasoline is, those who go as a co-pilot should pay for dinner and drinks – Dani Cruz (@Dani_dc88) March 7, 2022

The expression cost a kidney acquires these days a special meaning if we talk about fuel. In the networks we have seen some jokes related to this phrase that could also have its equivalent with the expression cost an eye to the face.

– You, looking at the price of gasoline today and thinking about which kidney works the worst for you to sell it on the black market. pic.twitter.com/H0xzeSxJpE — Bbxtrix (@bbxtrix2) March 6, 2022

read also

The most ingenious choose to designate a part of the body as a currency for the different fuels available at a gas station.

The price of each fuel represented by a body part WhatsApp

The celebrity on duty could not miss this compilation of memes about the rise in fuel prices. If it is also called Diesel, everything has been said. An image of the American actor Vin Diesel going up an escalator is the excuse to publish a photo of the protagonist of the Fast and Furious series going up an escalator.