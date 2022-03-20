The most outstanding series and movies coming to Netflix this week

Netflix It has an extensive catalog of series, movies and documentaries for all tastes. As usual, the streaming giant adds new titles every week to continue providing new titles to its subscribers.

This week, the service arrives with interesting proposals such as the second season of TopBoy, the British drama that dives deep into the dark world of drug trafficking. Also coming to Netflix is ​​the first film of downton abbey, the film derived from the successful British period series. In addition, it opens midsummerthe psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and john wick 2, the second installment of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Here are all the Netflix releases for the week of March 14 to 20.

SERIES

Give it gas – March 16

After participating in a tragic car race, Kike and his friend Noche escape to CDMX to rebuild their lives and (maybe) stay away from danger.

Top Boy (Season 2) – March 18

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with partners abroad and family crises, more money only brings more problems.

Human Resources – March 18

Love bugs, hormone monsters and other critters experience office drama while taking care of their clients in this Big Mouth spin-off series.

Is it cake? – March 18th

Talented pastry artists reproduce handbags, sewing machines and more in this cake competition inspired by a popular meme.

The eternal confusion in the search for love – March 18

A peculiar and lonely man in his twenties, who is “helped” by a funny imaginary magician, tries to dare to try new things to find a partner.

Twenty five, twenty one – March 19

In a time when dreams seem unattainable, a fencer pursues her goals and meets a young worker who is trying to rebuild his life.

Heartland (Season 15) – March 19

After learning the hard way that life is short, Amy comes to terms with her future, while creating the Bartlett-Fleming family legacy.

FILMS

Downton Abbey: The Movie – March 14

This is the first feature film of the successful British series Downton Abbey. On this occasion, the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants prepare for a new era and a royal visit. But even the most perfect plan can go wrong.

Marilyn has black eyes – March 15

Food brings together a creative duo in a psychiatric hospital. To make their fictional restaurant a reality, they must find the recipe to heal.

Today the world is fixed – March 16

A man learns that the son he has been raising for 9 years is not his and together they go on an adventure to find the biological father.

Ruby’s Rescue – March 17

Seeking to fulfill his elusive dream of joining an elite canine unit, a state trooper teams up with the smart but mischievous pup Ruby.

Until We Meet Again – March 18

In the magical city of Cusco, Peru, the opposite lives of an architect and an artist are transformed when they meet, and both change their perspective.

Fruits of the wind – March 18

A man breaks into an empty vacation home, but things go awry when the overbearing owner and his young wife arrive unexpectedly.

Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night – March 19

A grieving woman, played by Florence Pugh, accompanies her boyfriend and his college buddies to a remote Swedish village that is not the idyllic commune it appears to be.

John Wick 2: A New Day To Kill – March 20

Forced to pay off a past debt, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) kills someone he doesn’t want to kill. Until a betrayal puts a price on his head.

DOCUMENTARIES

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? Ella she’s Gorgeous-March 15

In her stand-up musical, Catherine Cohen translates her ideas about the search for love, the ridiculousness of marathons and the dreaded death into songs.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – March 16

After marrying a mysterious man who swore to her that he would make his dog immortal, a famous vegan restaurateur loses her way in life.

3 ton$: Assault on the Central Bank of Brazil – March 16

In 2005, a gang of thieves tunnels into a bank vault in Fortaleza, Brazil, taking more than 160 million reais.



