The most outstanding series and movies coming to Netflix this week

Netflix It has an extensive catalog of series, movies and documentaries for all tastes. As usual, the streaming giant adds new titles every week to continue providing new titles to its subscribers.

This week, the service arrives with interesting proposals such as the second season of TopBoy, the British drama that dives deep into the dark world of drug trafficking. Also coming to Netflix is ​​the first film of downton abbey, the film derived from the successful British period series. In addition, it opens midsummerthe psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and john wick 2, the second installment of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Here are all the Netflix releases for the week of March 14 to 20.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker