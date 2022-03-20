The Miz and Jeff Jarrett star in a confrontation on a WWE live show



The Miz and Jeff Jarrett They staged an interesting confrontation last night during the WWE Live Show in Springfield, Illinois. The Miz presented a new edition of miz tv and had as a special guest the member of the WWE Hall of Fame, a moment that had not been previously announced by WWE.

The Miz asked Jeff Jarrett why he was coming back to Springfield, and the veteran wrestler won over the crowd by reminding them that people in that area are hard workers. The Miz began to warm up the public, remembering his participation in Dancing With The Stars and his continuous victory over WWE superstars with the Skull Crushing Finale.



Jeff Jarrett intervened at this point, recalling that The Miz used a copy of his finishing move, the Stroke. The Miz replied that he made that move more elaborate, perfect and “Awesome”. Jeff Jarrett stopped The Miz’s verbal advance, recalling that he did participate in Dancing With The Stars, but that he finished in ninth place. In addition, he reminded him that the “The Marine” franchise worked thanks to a specific figure: John Cena.

At that moment, Dominik Mysterio made his appearance to challenge Jeff Jarrett to a singles match. The Miz accepted and ended up winning the match to the discontent of the Springfield fans.

Jeff Jarrett and The Stroke

Jeff Jarrett landed in WCW after having a run in WWE. After his second attempt at Vince McMahon’s company, he came back to WCW in 1999, where he had his greatest individual achievements, winning the World Heavyweight Championship 4 times over the course of two years. At that stage, Jarrett popularized the movement known as “The Stroke” with which he won several of those championships.

