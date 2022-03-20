The Last Duel: this Star Plus movie is unmissable

The Last Duel was not in theaters, but it is currently available on Star Plus and is worth seeing

The Last Duel, from Star Plus, is one of the most interesting movies I’ve seen this year. So it’s the best recommendation I can give to anyone looking to watch a historical action drama.

The plot is about a knight in medieval France who challenges his former friend to a duel to the death, after his wife accuses him of savagely assaulting her when he was away from home in The Crusades. Surrounding this main story, based on true events, are battles, politics, and religious practices that are historically accurate; so you can get an idea of ​​the context of the fourteenth century.

However, the way this story is told is what makes the film unmissable. The film tells the same terrible story from three different perspectives, using the tool of flashbacks. First, from the point of view of two gentlemen who are involved and, lastly and most importantly, from the point of view of the victim of the assault, Marguerite.

For this reason, much of the same events are told three times in The Last Duel. Honestly it’s very interesting to see how they represent something that really happened, it’s so different when told from each person’s perspective. What changes in each story is the way the characters perceive themselves and others. From one perspective, we see seemingly insignificant actions and in another scene they become extremely important, since it is told from the perspective of another person. The same thing happens with heroic acts that, seen from another point of view, seem selfish.

For some reasons, this film directed by Ridley Scott is rated 18+. The first is the crude attack on Marguerite and the second is because of the large number of extremely violent combat scenes. Both the duel between these old friends and the depiction of large-scale battles are brutal.

There are also many stars in the cast, the two gentlemen are played by Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Additionally, the knight’s wife, Marguerite, is played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

You can find The Last Duel in the catalog of Star Plus and spend an incredible 2 hours and 20 minutes. Obviously, it is not a light film or easy to watch, but it is moving and makes you think.