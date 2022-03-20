The incredible story behind Captain Phillips, the Tom Hanks movie

Tom Hanks He starred in many movies during his career. The actor was part of productions that marked viewers and became the favorites of specialized critics. Within the huge list of productions that he made, we can highlight a film entitled Captain Phillips.

This feature film was directed by Paul Greengrassand it was based on the book The duty of a captainwhich was written by Stephan Talty and Richard Phillips.

In this way, it is a film based on real events. Since it came to light, his story has generated a lot of controversy. There are people who claim that Philips is a hero, while others say the opposite.

Captain Phillips: The True Story Behind the Movie

Captain Phillips takes us into the hijacking of the ship Mærsk Alabam and of course, it also introduces us to Richard Phillipsinterpreted by Tom Hanks. This is a father of a family, who was also the captain of said ship.

During 2009, the captain is kidnapped in the Indian Ocean by Somali pirates about 400 miles from Mogadishu. Since he was responsible for the boat, he decided to put his life at risk to save the crew. After conducting several negotiations and struggling with the assailants, the ship manages to be released but Richard is held. Since April 8, 2009, the man was at the mercy of the assailants and was in captivity.

After suffering for several days, on April 12 of the same year he is released. Some time after this tragic event, Captain Phillips decides to launch a book recounting details of the kidnapping and the bad moment he experienced.

However, This book was not liked by some people. Several members of his crew accused Richard of not following safety rules and not heeding warnings. In this way, they confirmed that the man put his life in danger.

Although to many people Phillips is a hero, to his former crewmates he is quite the opposite. It should be noted that this side of the story was not revealed in the film of Tom Hanks.

