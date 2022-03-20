The false idols of the new economy: the business frauds of the 21st century take over the screen

Pyramid scams, start-ups suddenly imploding, cryptocurrencies being born every day: the new economy seems to be full of pitfalls. And television has taken notice from a series of notable scandals that exposed the behind-the-scenes glamor and rapid rise: Theranos, WeWork, Uber and their founders, fallen gurus from the pedestal, have become new manna for the television series, as well as the ins and outs of the companies in this new economy, the scam economy.

Broadcast this month by Star+, “The Dropout” reconstructs the story of Theranos, a Silicon Valley start-up that promised to revolutionize blood tests but never kept its promises. Its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, who went on to be crowned the youngest self-made woman millionaire, was found guilty by a jury in January of defrauding her investors.

The story is known to all, and Holmes dressed in a black shirt like Steve Jobs is an icon in himself of a new era that has also portrayed, for a few weeks, a series on the American platform Showtime: “Super Pumped”, a series about the rise of Uber and the fall of its founder Travis Kalanick, who had to resign in 2017 after the revelations of brutal management practices and the multiplication of episodes of sexual and moral harassment in his company.

“WeCrashed”, series on the WeWork scandal, on Apple TV

And Apple TV is not far behind. Starting Friday, it presents “WeCrashed”, an eight-episode fiction about WeWork, another flagship of the “gig economy”, the economy based on freelance and small jobs. WeWork is a shared office rental company, and its eccentric founder Adam Neumann, fired in 2019 for his controversial management.

THE NEW INSPIRATION

The platform war does not let up and content producers constantly need new series. “Luckily” reality doesn’t let up either: after years spent focusing on crimes, judicial errors or the behind-the-scenes of sports successes, small screen producers are now sparing no resources for true stories inspired by current economic times.

For David Brown, economic journalist and narrator of the podcast “WeCrashed” (Wondery), which inspired the Apple TV series, the novelty is due in large part to this relentless competition between streaming platforms, which “seek to tell stories every time. more unique” to stay in the game.

Like “WeCrashed,” “The Dropout” is based on a podcast of the same name about the Theranos case, produced by ABC News. “The business world is perfect, because behind every great company story lies an incredible story of human battles,” explains Brown, who also hosts the Business Wars podcast.

According to him, the common point between Theranos, WeWork, Uber, is that they have had “unusual characters” at the helm. “Audiences love to see giants and titans fall.”

Amanda Seyfried, who plays Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout”, has highlighted a “desperate need to understand” the character. The one who, with unparalleled daring, left his studies at Stanford University to found Theranos at the age of 19, managed to include former US Secretaries of State and Defense -Henry Kissinger, George Shultz and Jim Mattis- on his board of directors. – and covered the covers of economic magazines.

FRAGILE MYTHS

“The ability of these characters to mythologize themselves and occupy the same place as the gods in our society is totally fascinating,” David Levien, one of the writers and producers of Super Pumped, explained in the New York Times.

But Amanda Seyfried also highlights the weaknesses of Holmes, who always wore turtleneck shirts, like his model, the late Apple boss Steve Jobs, and even changed his voice, making it deeper to gain authority.

The series also explores the flight forward of Theranos, which continued to raise funds despite the failures of its prototype blood-testing machines, the dire consequences for patients and the toxic environment that reigned in the company.

At WeWork, Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto, exasperates as much as he seduces. The glamorous couple he builds with his wife Rebekah, played by Anne Hathaway, is also featured in the series.

But “it takes a lot of people to build a bubble like WeWork. It’s not just a man,” stresses one of the creators, Drew Crevello, for whom the series is also an “indictment” of the excesses of the “venture capital ecosystem.”

“Super Pumped”, about the fall of the founder of Uber

David Brown remains skeptical about the idea that the appetite for these series reflects a questioning of the economic system.

“The most fascinating stories are so because they say something about the way we see the world. But above all, they are interesting stories”, she justifies. And it doesn’t end here. HBO recently announced a series about the giant Facebook, “The Doomsday Machine”.