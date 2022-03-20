The day the Spanish press planted Bruce Willis

At the end of the last century, Madrid was one of the favorite destinations for promotional trips for the great Hollywood films. Rare was the month that a star did not fall here: George Clooney, Ethan Hawke, Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Steven Seagal… But the visit of Bruce Willis (Idar-Oberstein, West Germany, March 19, 1955) at the end of March 1999 was special because it had a double objective: one, to advertise his latest work –sorry, I don’t remember if it was the trick History of oursalongside Michelle Pfeiffer, or the splendid The sixth Sense, the supernatural horror movie with which M. Night Shyamalan became known– and two, the grand opening of a new location for the Planet Hollywood theme restaurant chain, of which he was a partner along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. That’s why I had a double portion of Bruce that day.

The first course tasted like heaven. I already say that I don’t remember what movie I interviewed him for, but that morning, after seeing the film in question in a very comfortable mini movie theater, one of those with wrap-around seats – inside the Planet Hollywood facilities, located on the ground floor of the Hotel Palace–, there was light and Bruce appeared in person. I saw Detective David Addison coming from Moonlightpolice officer John McClane of The jungle of crystalboxer Butch Coolidge from pulp fiction… Only when he said hello, shook my hand and flashed his well-known half-smile did I confirm that this man didn’t just live in the movies.

An elegant guy with a rascal look, black loafers and white socks

It was a friendly interview, without great exclusives, but cordial and fun. It was obvious that he came wanting to please. We sat in some chairs that had been placed between the stalls and the big screen and, dressed in navy blue, he was an elegant type. Until he crossed his legs and I found out that he had paired a black leather Italian moccasin with a white fine-thread sock!!! Now it is pure trend and tribute to Michael Jackson, but back then that was really a sin. I was so taken with it that he noticed, or so I think. Because every time my eyes went to his feet and he returned ipso facto to his face, I found myself with that mischievous little look that seemed to say: “Cool, huh?” And I fired the following question for not answering: “I pass word”. The 20 minutes of rigor were exhausted and he fired me with a “I see you later” because the fat came later.

“Let’s get out of here. We came to work, not to drink”

Madrid was also going to have its Planet Hollywood and so that everyone would find out they summoned the press – the chosen one, not just anyone – at six in the afternoon. The plan was as follows: located in the best bar in the place, in a small corral behind a catenary so that the rest of the guests would not sneak in, we journalists and photographers had to wait for the movie star who had saved the world so many times appear at any time on the other side of the counter to serve us with his little hands some house specialty cocktails. And twenty. And a half. A quarter to. Again and twenty. And so more than two hours beer goes, beer comes, that the waiters dispatched us to sweeten the wait and that nobody left. But even with those they did not succeed. I don’t know if it was because of the extra beers or because the joint was getting fuller and the corral smaller, but a fellow voice raised: “Let’s get out of here now. We are here to work, not to drink. But what did this guy think? I drink where I want”. And we all left there, tired of waiting, without photos, without statements and without a signature cocktail.

The story did not stop there. We did not want to disappear as if we had not been. We had been summoned and there we were at the right time. So we decided to make a plan for him to find out that the Spanish press was not kept waiting, that we were angry because he was unpresentable and that the whole world was also going to find out about this. How did we do it? We stood at the gates of Planet Hollywood in perfect formation: staff standing up, cameras on their knees with their equipment undrawn, like a football team but with more players –we would be about 25–. And all the photographers and TV cameras were, one by one, immortalizing the moment so that we all had the proof, the argument and the material to publish the facts the next day and also to demonstrate to the boss, each one to his own, of course, that this was not a scrimmage, but the right to inform from dignity and mutual respect. It was my first plant, and the last to date. And I remember it as one of those professional moments that allow me to say: “I stood up for Bruce Willis too”… (laughs), as if he cared a lot. Although surely something stung him, because the next day that was the information that appeared in all the newspapers, accompanied by photos of the plant with its arms down.

When he heard the whistles and saw the cameras on the ground, he changed his face

And how did that night of professional rebellion and compadreo end? Well, with a whole celebrity getting out of a dark luxury car and, seeing us at the door, he thought we were waiting for him on the street as a welcome. He happily waved and thanked several times, but when he began to hear the whistles and saw the cameras on the ground he winced and whispered to one of his team’s ears. She had caught him on the fly. Then he looked at his shoes, then looked up, then gave us a serious wave. The end. This is our little present for his 67th birthday. About his acting career, in which he has gone from being a ‘box office buster’ to an industry gommy – now he shoots up to eight movies a year in order to maintain his luxurious rhythm of life, even if they are B-series films – we talked another day. And it may be very soon, because the famous Razzie awards –the anti-Oscars– are so grateful to him that this year they have created his own category with eight nominations. Let’s see how many it takes.

Ah! I found the only photographic testimony of that mythical night. She is not serving drinks because no one photographed her, but she was photographed singing on stage. There is always some scab.

