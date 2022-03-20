‘The Dark Knight Rises’: Tom Hardy was frustrated because he couldn’t hear what Christian Bale was saying in the movie

for all The dark knight rises actor Tom Hardy wears a mask and modulates his voice to embody his character. Although Hardy was more than appreciative of playing the villainous Bane, there were some aspects of wearing the mask that frustrated the star. One of those aspects was wearing the mask, which Hardy found difficult to hear or communicate with.

How Tom Hardy felt about wearing Bane’s mask

tom hardy | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Tom Hardy was beyond grateful for the opportunity to play Bane. Speaking with Vanity Fair, the actor even shared how much he preferred being a villain to a hero.

“It’s always fun being the villain, much more fun than being the straight guy,” Hardy said.

Still, he joked that the mask took some getting used to. But that didn’t take away from Hardy’s enjoyment of the character.

“I had something to complain about, legitimately. So it’s nice, as an actor, to have something to legitimately complain about, especially when you get paid way too much money to play in a tight pair of pants,” he said.

Whether or not wearing Bane’s mask was uncomfortable for him, he felt that it was at least uncomfortable for others. Which further increased the threat of the character.

“He’s got a scowl on his face and he obviously seems pretty claustrophobic as well,” Hardy continued. “And I think something that close to the face of a human being exudes a certain discomfort for people looking at it, you know? So he did his job.”

Tom Hardy couldn’t communicate or hear Christian Bale in Bane’s mask

Hardy didn’t care too much for Bane’s mask, and even felt that acting in it was a bit liberating.

“Every time you put something on your face, you’re going to take on a personality and a physique that has nothing to do with acting,” Hardy told Total Film (via Contact Music).

But Hardy explained that wearing the mask had its drawbacks, as it sometimes interfered with his performance.

“The only downside is that you can’t hear a shitty word someone says,” he continued. “Batman can’t hear me and he can’t see me talk, so we just stand there looking at each other for a while. We’ve been making hand signs! I give my thumbs up when I finish my lines or wink. And he kind of wags his fingers out of reach and I’m like, ‘OK, now I have to run and kick your ass!’”

But Warrior The actor didn’t let the idea of ​​wearing the mask stop him from initially accepting the project.

“I remember saying, ‘Wait a minute, you’re asking me to go around the world with you, playing a villain in a Batman movie, and the only catch is that I have to wear a mask? mmm. Let me think. I will come back to you No! I’m fucking there, man! Anything you need,’” he recalled.

Tom Hardy felt overweight playing Bane

Becoming a believable Bane wasn’t just about wearing a mask. Hardy also had to meet the physical requirements of the role. Bane is usually depicted as large in both comics and cartoons. Achieving the same look for Hardy required a combination of physical training and camera tricks.

“If you really study the photographs [of Bane]I was very overweight, actually. I ate a lot and I wasn’t much heavier than I am now, but I ate more pizza,” Hardy told Men’s Health. “They shoot from below to make you look big,” Hardy replied. “People lifted the covers of their motorcycles [helmets] and say ‘I always thought you were bigger, mate’… I was just bald, a little porky and pencil-armed.”

