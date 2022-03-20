the complete bridgerton playlist you need to hear before season 2

In less than a week, the streaming giant will release the new episodes of the Shonda Rhimes series. Check out the soundtrack with Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and more!

The countdown is almost over! Next March 25 Netflix will premiere the long-awaited second season of Bridgerton. the fiction of Shonda Rhimes will return to the streaming platform after having stolen the hearts of the users who put the series among the most viewed on the subscription service. A few details have been revealed but one of them caught the attention of many: what will your music be like?

The first installment arrived in 2020 to adapt Julia Quinn’s novels that are set in London, precisely in 1813. At that time, a powerful family faces different social, love and sexual conflicts. Not only was this period series nominated for an Emmy, it also made Red N subscribers quickly connect with the story. How do i do it? With a good cast, a huge display and a soundtrack striking.

Although it is a period fiction, the truth is that Netflix has managed to give it a modern touch to perfection. For that, they included catchy songs that are recognized by today’s public. In this sense, there was no lack of hits from Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes or Ariana Grande throughout the episodes. And for those who can’t wait, we already know what the musical themes that will sound in the second season will be.

in the playlist of spoilers, you will be able to review each of the hits that will have their moment in Bridgerton. In any case, it is worth noting that they will be performed by orchestras in an instrumental way or that they will work as covers. In this way, we will listen stay away from Nirvana and Dancing On My Own from Robyn by Vitamin String Quartet, in addition to Material Girl from madonna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Kris Bowers.

That’s not all because we will also listen Diamonds from Rihanna under the interpretation of Hannah V and Joe Rodwell; You Oughta Know from Alanis Morrisette with the sound of Duomo; the classic of Harry Styles, Sign of the Times covered by Steve Horner; What About Us from Pink by Duomo; How Deep Is Your Love from Calvin Harris and Disciples by Kiris and Wrecking Balloriginally from Miley Cyrus, by Midnight String Quartet. Let’s warm up engines at full speed!