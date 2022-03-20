Shawn Mendes opens up after his breakup with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello says that going to therapy saved her from anxiety.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the loveliest couples in Hollywood, until last November they went their separate ways, leaving us all heartbroken. A decision that they announced on their social networks, making it clear that despite not being boyfriends, they continued to maintain a good friendship (on some occasion they were seen walking together).

A break that would have been Shawn’s decision, according to sources close to him at the time. Despite having made the decision to go his separate ways, his new life without his former partner is not being easy at all. The artist has shared a video in which he talks about how his song lyrics reflect the complicated life situation he is going through after breaking up with Camila.

“When you’re breaking up with someone you don’t realize all the sh*t that comes after,” Shawn said in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s like, who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic, at who do I call when I’m on edge, you know?” Shawn continued. “And I think that’s my reality now,” he mused.

This unexpected breakup came about because, in the words of a close source, “the relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided it was better if they were friends.” Come on, they had fallen into a routine. The singer gave his version of the events in ‘It’ll Be Ok’, a song whose lyrics are very revealing. For her part, she also talked about her breakup in her last song with Ed Sheeran, ‘Bam Bam’, where she throws him the occasional little taunt. In short, we will never again believe in love.

