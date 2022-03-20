Sergio Pérez does not help Max Verstappen at all: Mika Häkkinen

Midtime Editorial

The first race of the 2022 season has not been held and the first criticisms appeared in Europe against Sergio Pérezwho will start fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix this Sunday.

Mika HakkinenF1 champion in 1999 and 2000 aboard his McLaren Mercedes, pointed out that “Pérez does not help at all” to Max Verstappenthis when analyzing how well they went charles leclerc and Carlos Sainzwho will occupy positions 1 and 3 on the grid, respectively, in the first race of the season and after a great joint effort.

“Ferrari have done a really fantastic job, in doing so they also have two really fast drivers. However, again I had the feeling that Max didn’t really get much help from Perez“He told the Dutch channel Viaplay.

“For sure the Ferraris went flat out, they have two fast drivers and a good car… but I think the Red Bull car is also good, (but) only one went full steam ahead with them. Perez doesn’t helpHakkinen launched.

Verstappen was the only one who managed to compete with the Ferrari drivers this Saturday in the qualy, while Checo appeared from behind and almost three tenths of his partner.

Even so, the man from Guadalajara was confident that he will have a good Sunday, something that has become usual for him since his arrival at Red Bull last season, in which he was also noted for his poor performance in rankingswhich he had to compensate for during the race.

Czech is already in Hakkinen’s sights

This is the second time that the Finn has expressed himself against Checo’s performance in recent days, although he does so well focused on Red Bull is a top team in which its two drivers must always compete at the top.

“I do not see in Pérez the characteristics of a winner. You can say many things about him. Good and bad things. I don’t want to say that I don’t respect him because he’s fast. But if we look at it as a whole, I don’t think he has a chance of being world champion.”