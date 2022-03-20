Selena Gomez will star in the reboot of an ’80s classic

in 1984 was released “Sixteen Candles”, one of the most important movies of the ’80s. Today, 38 years after its launch, Selena Gomez is preparing to star in and produce a reboot of the film, but in serial format.

As published by the specialized site dead linethe new version of the classic will be named “Fifteen Candles” and will be starring a purely Latin cast. In fact, the change of name to which adolescents are celebrated in Latin America celebrate their 15th birthday instead of 16, as is done in the United States.

