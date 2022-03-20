Science declares that Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

The protagonist of Batman 85% is the most handsome man in the world, according to science. It turns out that Robert Pattinson has a “perfect face” by the standards of the golden ratio, or golden ratio, which measures physical perfection. According to this, the actor reaches 92.15% accuracy years, in the golden ratio according to what has been shared by Entertainment Weekly. The information comes directly from Dr. Julian De Silva, a plastic surgeon who is known for his work with celebrities. After analyzing the face of the actor who is about to turn 36, it was concluded that when compared to other male celebrities, he came first.

Some will think that actors like Henry Cavill or Bradley Cooper are more attractive, but according to what science determines they are close, but they cannot surpass Pattinson. It should be noted first that the golden ratio is an irrational number that ancient thinkers discovered when they noticed the link between two segments belonging to the same line. This proportion is found in everything and it is given an aesthetic condition by considering that the forms that respect the golden ratio are considered beautiful.

Taking this into account, the specialist made a list with celebrities that was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques, and there it was that Robert Pattinson came out as the clear winner when the physical perfection of all elements of the face was measured. His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were compared to other celebrities and the result means that he is the closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of ​​perfection.

100 percent, Robert Pattinson reached 92.15 percent. He followed henry cavillin second place with 91.08 percent, Bradley Cooper He was third with the same percentage as Cavill and Brad Pitt was fourth with 90.51 percent. Julian De Silva has done the same analysis in the past and the results are completely surprising as the top ranked actors did not repeat it in which the Batman star emerged victorious.

Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, dropped to fifth place, largely due to the effect of aging on the 60-year-old which resulted in a loss of volume to his face, giving him a score of 89.91 percent. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96 percent and the most chiseled chin in the top ten.

He also commented on why there is a system that can measure people’s facial proportions:

These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is helpful when planning patients’ surgery.

For now the actor can be seen in Batman, the recent Warner Bros. adaptation of the Dark Knight where, clearly, he wears the hero’s costume and respective mask. However, he also makes his respective appearance as Bruce Wayne in an interesting version where he doesn’t need that millionaire playboy air, but rather adapts to the current times even in the way he acts when he wears the black suit. The success of Batman It is giving rise to sequels and spin-offs, so we will still have a new opportunity to see the actor on the big screen in this role.

In fact, it is believed that he could be the protagonist of a Batman trilogy and given the success that the first installment is having, it does not sound like a far-fetched idea. It’s interesting what science can help determine after all, but it’s quite true that the actor has had a lot of fans ever since his appearance in Twilight. 48%, where he had already won the hearts of many with his performance as Edward Cullen.

