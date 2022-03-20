Roblox on PlayStation? This is the job offer that triggered the rumor

Robloxthe famous video game that allows the creation of your own experiences within its universe, has published a new job offer that aroused the as suspicions of its version for PlayStation.

According to the offer -which can be seen on the company’s official website-, they are looking for a video game developer who can replicate their graphics engine for the Sony platform. Its main objective would be to work on the current interface of the game in order to optimize it for the parameters of PlayStation and to provide active support for any type of error.

Despite Roblox Corporation did not officially confirm a port for the console, the company’s CEO, David Baszucki, He had already declared that he wanted to take the experience to new spaces, such as PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. Currently, the MMO is available for free download for PC, Xbox One and mobile (iOS and Android).

Roblox is a video game developed in 2006 under the proposal of enabling its players to create virtual worlds with a system called Roblox Studio. Earlier this year, the company stated that they had already developed around 40 million games on its platform .

Last year, Roblox managed to break the record for the most popular game and surpassed Minecraft and Fortnite with more than 202 million active users on a monthly basis, realizing the enormous reach that it registers by leaving behind other exponents most chosen by users. players in the video game industry.

