Robert Pattinson is considered the most handsome man in the world, according to science

​Robert Pattinson is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, partly because of the projects he has worked on, but also because of his beauty. What no one expected was that he was considered the most handsome man in the world, according to science. In the study it was presented that the actor had a 92.15% of 100 percent.

According to the information presented by Dr. Julia De Silva, a plastic surgeon, known for working with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet, the protagonist of Batman was the celebrity who got the highest grade when analyzing his face and comparing it with the beauty standards of ancient Greece.

The specialist made a comparison between various celebrities such as Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and many other celebrities considered beautiful by their fans. Once the list was made, Julian took the opportunity to highlight the golden number standards; what he does is measure physical perfection.

The study

The doctor made a list with the names of the most handsome celebrities in Hollywood to put them in a program where the latest computerized mapping techniques are. Once all the faces were analyzed, it was confirmed that Robert was the one with the highest rating.

His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, beard, jaw and facial shape were analyzed, as well as their placement and the analysis that can be detached according to the golden points that represent the beauty standards in which society is governed, that is, the face that comes closest to the perfection of the ancient Greeks.

In second place was Henry Cavill who had 91.08%, in third place was Bradley Cooper with the same score as Cavill. In fourth place, Brad Pitt appeared with 90.51%. It has to be mentioned that this is not the first time he has done this type of analysis. Previously the winner was George Clooney.

With information from the HeraldodeMéxico