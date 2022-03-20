Rihanna’s lingerie and makeup challenge the industry with inclusivity

Rihanna is considering an initial public offering for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, according to Bloomberg.

Taking the company public could result in a valuation of $3 billion or more.

Rihanna’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in her business strategy is a lesson for CEOs.

Rihanna not only shines on stage for her music, but also as a businesswoman, her cosmetics and lingerie line attract the spotlight. And her inclusion is her superpower.

As a high school student in the mid-’90s, Kailei Carr shopped at different drugstores in search of the perfect shade of foundation for her brown skin; but she was left empty-handed. Even the darkest color available was at least three shades too light.

It wasn’t until years later that he found brands like MAC that included his tone. Still, Carr felt his brown skin was an afterthought of mostly light options.

That changed in 2017 when music mogul Rihanna introduced her Fenty makeup line; which included 40 shades ranging from mahogany brown to pearly white. And Fenty’s marketing exclusively featured people of color. Carr quickly became a loyal user.

“It was not only included. As a black woman, she was focused,” she told Insider Carr, who is the CEO of the Asbury Group, a diversity consultancy. “She captured a market.”

And it was worth it. Last year, Forbes reported Rihanna’s wealth at $1.7 billion; most of it came from her retail empire that includes the $2.8bn Fenty makeup company. Her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, promotes luxury and body diversity in equal measure. Also, the Grammy-winning singer launched a skincare line, Fenty Skin in 2020.

Rihanna’s brands succeed because they are built on inclusion

Rihanna’s financial success with Fenty is a testament to the potential of inclusion. In an age where representation is no longer optional, corporate executives are forced to demonstrate that they value and respect people of all backgrounds and skin tones.

“She saw the need, the opportunity in society, and put together a team. She had the fortitude to create these products and to do it in such a compelling way,” Carr said. “She centered inclusion.”

Rihanna’s commitment to inclusivity was front and center at her third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show last year, which featured queer, transgender and ethnic models.

In addition, the brand is quickly becoming a leader in the lingerie industry. Rihanna is consulting with advisers about an initial public offering (IPO) for Savage X Fenty, according to Bloomberg.

In fact, taking the company public could value the business at $3 billion or more. Without the IPO, however, the singer’s lingerie line is still expected to be worth $216.9 million by 2025.

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of an article originally published in August 2021.

Start with diversity and inclusion

Rihanna puts makeup on a model with Fenty Beauty in 2018 / Getty Images.

Rihanna’s success comes down to priorities, according to Susan Harmeling, who teaches at the Marshall School of Business and co-founded Equitas Advisory Group; a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm.

“Diversity is everything to this brand and its success,” said Harmeling. This is evidenced in:

The variety of products offered by Rihanna’s brands

Affordable price points

Inclusive and intentional marketing

How he talks about his brands, said Harmeling and Carr

Savage X Fenty offers lingerie in sizes from extra small to triple extra large. Her motto is: “Lingerie for all bodies”. It offers lingerie at affordable prices, with items starting at five dollars. At Fenty, “skin” or “nude” doesn’t just mean white.

“It’s about having an inclusion lens at every level,” Carr said. “That’s what she’s doing that other leaders can look at.”

Diversity and inclusion are not simply noble causes; they’re also what customers, investors and prospective employees are increasingly looking for, according to a growing body of research. “Diversity is good for business, period,” Harmeling said.

Rihanna challenges the status quo with her lingerie and makeup

Before Savage X Fenty, Victoria’s Secret was the behemoth of the industry. He prioritized ultra-thin models, mostly white, with the occasional plus-size or colored model.

But Rihanna flipped the script with her portrayal of plus-size models, transgender, drag, models with limb differences, and petite people.

Business leaders need to reconsider who their products and services primarily serve; they should look for opportunities to serve different others, Carr and Harmeling said.

“Rihanna democratized beauty and lingerie. And if you democratize and humanize, what you’re doing is very pragmatic and very profit-driven because you’re expanding your market,” Harmeling said.

Build diverse and inclusive teams

Only 8% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women, and even fewer are black; but business leaders like Rihanna are changing that. “I suspect their team is very diverse,” Carr said.

Harmeling agreed, saying that great ideas in business often come from discussions between people from different backgrounds.

“Make sure you have a diverse team and consult with that diverse team about what’s going to work and what’s not going to work,” he said. “Diversity expands your market. That’s a win.”

