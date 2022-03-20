Profeco calls Yamaha motorcycles for review; could be faulty

Profeco has called the owners of two motorcycle models for review due to probable failures in a spring. Photo: Getty / Illustrative

The Profeco (Federal Consumer Protection Office) launched a call for review for two motorcycle models of the brand yamahabecause they could have faults in some mechanisms and affect their operation.

Yamaha models

In a joint statement, the Profeco and Yamaha indicated that the YZ125 model year 2022it could be in the form of inadequate transmission spring torsion to hold the cam shift, “so it is possible for the spring to come loose and, in the worst case, the vehicle to experience an unexpected or inadvertent gear change and difficult to control.

Due to the above, they you will need to replace the spring torsion with a countermeasure piece.

For the Yamaha MT-09 from the year 2022, It was found that due to incorrect program in the ECU (computer) control unit, the engine may stall and failures such as:

Engine stalls when clutch lever is not fully depressed in down gear

Engine stalls when throttle grip is opened slightly from idle rpm (revolutions per minute)

Dashboard check engine light comes on and poor starting

The check engine light will not come on when an error occurs in some of the system components

In this case, a reprogrammed engine control unit is necessary

“Both factory modification campaigns began on March 10 and will be valid until March 10, 2023.” prophet

For its part, Yamaha indicated that its customer service center will contact to consumers through its line 800 249 2624 or through the electronic address yamahacontigo1@yamaha-motor.com.mx to channel them to the nearest distributor.