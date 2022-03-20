PGA Producers

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Hollywood Producers Association (PGA) on Saturday honored the independent feature “CODA” as Best Picture of the Year, bolstering its chances in the Oscars competition.

The awards given by the Producers Guild of America (PGA), a society made up of some 8,000 professionals and with wide influence in the world of Hollywood, are considered a relatively reliable barometer for the Oscars, which will be awarded this year on March 27. .

“I have always been drawn to stories full of humanity,” said French producer Philippe Rousselet, co-producer of “CODA,” upon receiving the award. In his opinion, they are “a sign that there is still hope” in the world.

This new version, adapting the script of the French film “La Famille Bélier”, by director Eric Lartigau (2014), tells the story of a deaf family in trouble. Deaf actors play the lead roles. His title “CODA” is an acronym for “Son of Deaf Adult” which literally means “hearing child of deaf parents”.

The plot follows Ruby, a hearing high school student, who juggles her musical ambitions with her family’s reliance on her to communicate with the “hearing” world.

“In music, a coda means the end of a movement,” said deaf actress Marlee Matlin, who plays Ruby’s mother in “CODA,” after the award ceremony, adding pleased with the distinction: “It’s wonderful to see a audiences so welcoming to our film and it’s wonderful to make history.”

Premiering on Apple TV+, “CODA” had won the top award at the SAG Awards in late February – another heavyweight award, as actors are the largest society (about 10,000) within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Now the film is well positioned to compete with the big Oscar favorite, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” produced by Netflix.

Animations, music and tribute

Among other winners also from the PGA event, “Charm” won best animated film producer, bolstering its own Oscar chances before voting closes on Tuesday.

“Summer of Soul”, hip hop musician and director Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s first film about the “Black Woodstock” festival, which took place in New York’s Harlem neighborhood in 1969, won a new award for best documentary.

American directors Steven Spielberg (L) and George Lucas (R) arrive at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. Michael Tran AFP

On the television side, HBO’s “Succession” won the award for Best Dramatic Television Series.

During the evening, Steven Spielberg paid tribute to “my brother” George Lucas by presenting the creator of the iconic “Star Wars” series with a PGA Lifetime Achievement Award. Lucas shared this Milestone award with Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, now owned by Disney.

Lucas, for his part, told the audience that he was very proud that his work marked the beginning of “digital cinema,” which has largely replaced traditional celluloid reels and hastened the development of 3D and computer effects. that dominate many superhero blockbusters today.

But Lucas acknowledged that some of his peers, including Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, have yet to fully embrace the digital revolution and believe that traditional cinema still offers a richer aesthetic. According to him, they think: ‘Oh no, digital, that’s not movies, that’s something else!'”

