Patients with endometriosis, their struggle to achieve adequate treatment

Patients with endometriosis told their experience to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health

endometriosis is one condition which consists of the appearance of tissue in the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines. In general, it affects one in 10 women in the reproductive stage worldwide and it is estimated that there are approximately 176 million patients worldwide, although its cause is not known, if it is known that the pain can become incapacitating

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), spoke with 5 patients who have been diagnosed with endometriosis at different stages of their lives, to find out how this condition has interfered with your aspects such as their social relationshipyour work and Your condition physical.

Maricely Cruz Laboy confirmed her diagnosis at a very young age, when she was only 13 years old. As soon as she had her first period, she could notice strong back and abdominal painactually so disabling that he was not allowed to go to school, however, his case was quickly diagnosed.

Rosalmari de Jesús mainly presented strong pain abdominal days before your first periodin his particular case, it was easy to find Your conditionbecause her incapacitating pain had also been felt by her mother when she was diagnosed with the same condition clinic.

Sorielix Ortiz, diagnosed at the age of 17, suffered from headaches, fever, chills and cramps that accompanied her since she was 10 years old, she consulted several specialists without being able to find a explanation of your medical complicationuntil years later some quite large cysts are found and he learned to treat Your condition.

Between tears, Valeria Santana points out “I had to go to the emergency room, because I couldn’t stand that pain and two years passed before I was diagnosed with endometriosis, I went to my gynecologist and her diagnosis was that I was unlucky, that I had premenstrual syndrome, those times that I was going to the emergency room, it was a different diagnosis, it was: it’s something that you didn’t like, you have a virus, every month it was something different”

In addition, he relates that in his childhood he had to endure a lot of pain, and that during his adolescence he began to present an almost incapacitating endometriosis that prevented him from even getting up and required a superhuman effort to be able to move.

During her 11 and 12 years, Yaritza Flores needed to lie down for the annoying pain to pass and over the years she got used to symptoms such as inflammation, cramps and abdominal tension.

In addition to the pain of the condition, facing stages of depression or putting aside desires such as being mothers, it is a really complicated situation for patients.

Chronic pain episodes are often not understood by those who are close to the patient and on many occasions when there is no diagnosis and endometriosis is confused with other cases such as abdominal problems, finding the right treatment is not easy.

Regarding the detection of a late diagnosis, Yaritza Flores explained that in her case an obstruction in the intestine was what led her to be clinically diagnosed with this disease “They cut my intestine, quite a lot of intestine, they took out my appendix” and added that when The tissue that was extracted went to pathology, it was when they determined that it was endometriosis, highlighting that it was until he was 24 years old and after facing a painful surgery with a difficult recovery that he was able to find out the cause of the complications in his state of health.

For her part, Rosalmari de Jesús explained to MSP how her illness gave her joy in the midst of so many episodes of pain, “For a while I was able to control the condition until I got shingles that hit my blood and since shingles is an opportunistic disease, it took over my endometriosis and then the situation was really sad, I couldn’t urinate anymore, I I trapped the bladder, it was practically strangled and two doctors had to operate on me”. However, the result of this surgery was successful and despite the pain and complications of her illness, she managed to successfully complete a pregnancy period, after 16 years of marriage and losing several pregnancies.

The patients point out that there is still a lack of knowledge of the condition and a lack of timely care to prevent episodes of pain.

From their experience and after years of struggle, they recommend other patients to knock on different doors until they find the right treatment, as they ensure that there are alternatives to manage and keep the symptoms of this disease under control.