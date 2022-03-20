Open relationship! Will Smith receives criticism for his marriage

UNITED STATES. – Will Smith He is one of the actors most likely to win the award. Oscar in the next installment. In addition to being acclaimed for his role in the film “King Richards” where he tells the story of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Although it seems that people do not talk much about that but about how she has done to keep her marriage open.

It is that even in the prizes Critics Choicethe one in charge of driving them, rebel wilson He left a strong comment about it. In one of the jokes, the woman said that the best role Smith had had in recent years was to pretend that everything was fine with his wife’s boyfriends, Jade Smith. It was certainly a bit of a low blow for the actor who openly talked about this.

There are members of the industry who defend Will Smith since it seems that there are many couples who have this open couple system, but they hide it from the cameras. At least the actor and his wife are honest about it and don’t let people make them feel bad about how they choose to live their love lives. They only do what they feel is best for both of them and their own.

Will Smith has an open marriage

It seems that their love is so deep that they couldn’t stay apart for long. It’s that they know that neither is going anywhere and they prefer to stay totally together and have something with someone else if it comes up. Although this is always consensual and without having any kind of secret between them, it is that things seem to be much better for them.

It has also been commented that not everything that is said is true, it is that some believe that the marriage of Will Smith was never monogamous. What is certain is that, yes, it was, but then it evolved and changed in order to make way for a new stage where both realize their desires and needs. Which are not always linked to marriage and do not always satisfy each other.