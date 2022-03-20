Newspaper TODAY | “I thought my date had gone well, but…”: the unexpected and confusing rejection that went viral

A Twitter user shared screenshots of the chat he had after an outing. “I’m from an aquarium”, one of the excuses.

“You have a date that apparently went well and this happens…” Charlie wrote on his Twitter account, referring to a date that he thought had ended well but ended up becoming an awkward situation. The young man she had dated decided to tell her that she didn’t fit the bill and, in a confusing and cruel way, made it clear that she wasn’t interested in him.

On the social network, the user @ ercharlie93 attached four screenshots of the extravagant conversation he had on WhatsApp with the boy he had recently dated. “It’s not because you can be handsome, ugly, fat, skinny or whatever. It’s something else, ”the man began to argue his rejection. Charlie cut to the chase and replied that he understood and that he was used to rejection.

But the boy needed to justify himself and continued: “I need something that captivates me. I’m an Aquarius (which is no excuse), but I need something that fixates me, something that attracts me on its own. For a way of speaking, for a gesture, for the way of being, expressing himself or for how he thinks. With you at the moment that has not come to me yet, maybe when you show it to me it will attract me. But maybe not.”

You have a date that apparently went well and this happens: pic.twitter.com/mPz46ZG96U — Charlie 🏳️‍🌈 (@ercharlie93) March 17, 2022

It was already clear that Charlie didn’t like her, but the Aquarius heartthrob continued: “My feeling is that there is nothing in you that motivates me to continue knowing you for a relationship, just for friendship or something else, but not something deep like what look for. I’m sorry to be like that, but I like maximum sincerity in everything, but without hurting people.”

With an air of superiority, the boy closed his release saying that they could continue talking and see what happens in the future.

Annoyed, Charlie decided not to let her go: “Do you realize that in order not to want to crush anyone, you are making me responsible for your lack of interest? I think there are better ways of saying things.” The Aquarian’s response was even worse: “A work of art attracts you or not, I can’t be responsible for whether I like it or not, sorry. But without grudges or anything, good luck to you”.

Before blocking him, Charlie answered him tall. She assured him that it was not his “fault” to “not have that” that her date was looking for. And she added: “I have many virtues and good things to give, I don’t need to show them to anyone or make an extra effort to be appreciated.”

​Viral rage and mass support

Charlie’s pasteo became one of the most viral posts of the week, generating more than 120,000 interactions between retweets, ‘likes’ and comments. Most of the messages he received are supportive and critical of the other boy, but in some cases there have also been divided opinions.

“It is in very bad taste, if not cruel, to enthusiastically list everything that has not attracted him to you. It is as if he enjoys presenting a detailed report. What less than a minimum delicacy. Suffice it to say that there was no spark, sorry and see you soon. The rest is superfluous”, says one of the most applauded comments in the thread.

The protagonist of the story closed the matter with a final reflection: “I know how to accept a rejection, which I will not consent to being held responsible for not meeting someone’s expectations.”