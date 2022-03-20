News: Minecraft 22w11a Snapshot: First Official 1.19 Snapshot Fortnite INTEL

There is also a frog egg available in creative mode, the frogs created with this egg will also have a color that depends on the temperature of the biome.

But frogs are not present in hot and cold biomes, it will be necessary to help nature to create these white and green colored frogs. That is why Mojang has implemented a mechanism that we already know: it is possible to collect tadpoles in buckets of water, and thus easily transport them:



When you kill a frog, it doesn’t drop anything, but frogs aren’t purely decorative mobs, as it’s possible to mine them for rare in-game resources.

the frog lights

Frogs naturally hunt, and when they eat one, they drop a ball of slime. But they can also eat slimes’ Nether cousins: the little magma cubes, for that you’ll need to get a frog into the Nether (sadly not in a tadpole-shaped bucket as tadpoles can’t survive outside of the Nether). ), or return a magma cube to the normal world. When eating a , the frogs will drop a new block: the Froglight block.

There is one color of these blocks for each frog color:



Yellow block for the orange frog, green block for the green frog, and pink block for the white frog.

As the name suggests, these blocks are luminous, they emit a very strong light (level 15, the maximum in the game):





Unfortunately the color of the emitted light is always white, whatever the color of the block.

the mangrove

It was introduced to us by Mojang during Minecon 2021, the mangrove will be a new biome in this 1.19 version, but at the moment it has not been added to snapshots yet. It is therefore the tree that we are going to discover for the moment, the mangrove, from its young shoot:





This young shoot has the particularity of being able to be planted under water (flooded):





As it grows, this young shoot gives a magnificent… oak tree 🙁



Unfortunately, the mangrove has not been added in this snapshot either.

But we can still take advantage of the blocks that make up this future tree:



Mangrove wood is reddish in color, it is already available in all its varieties: trunk, trunk without bark, bark:





But also on boards and all craftable items on these boards:



The mangrove reproduces by multiplication, through the growth of propagules, excrescences that grow under its leaves. Currently it is possible to create one manually using fertilizer under a mangrove leaf.





When we harvest these propagules, we get a young mangrove shoot, which will be possible (in a future version) to replant to form a new tree.

The particularity of this tree lies in its roots, the tree is perched on the top of its long roots that are submerged in the water. In Minecraft 2, the blocks form their roots: the root blocks are transparent blocks (like leaves) with roots, these blocks can be placed naturally directly in the water (they can be submerged). The other root block is a solid block: it is full of mud.

the mud

Mud is a new concept from the future version 1.19, it will be found naturally in the mangrove biome. But now it is already possible to make it using a vial of water on a block of earth:





When we walk in the mud, our feet sink slightly into it:



But the mud does not stop our movements.

The mud can be harvested and used to make cob, a mixture of mud and straw:





This block has no particular function, however it can be used to make another building block: cob bricks



These bricks are available in the usual variants: slab, stair, low wall:



They can be manufactured in a classic way through the work table:



Or more simply through the flowerbed:



deep darkness

We had already been able to see the deep darkness when the (first and only) Experimental Snapshot 1.19 was released. But the deep darkness added in this official snapshot is very different: no guardian, no ancient city, it’s just a skin and some new blocks.

Deep Dark is a new biome in the game, it’s just an underground biome, only present in deep slate layers (below level Y=0). Currently in this biome are caves of classic size and shape, but dressed with the new blocks of the Sculk family.



The surface is mainly covered with Sculk Block, black blocks with blue dots, as well as Sculk Veins, blue dots that cover the surface of other blocks:







Sculk blocks have a dangerous peculiarity: when you place a block of wool on top of one of these blocks, the wool loses all its power to absorb vibrations.

We regularly find vibration sensors in these caves, the Sculk Sensor that activate as soon as we walk near it:



There are also Sculk Catalysts, these are blocks that absorb XP from mobs that die near the blocks and convert this XP into Sculk – the Sculk area gradually spreads around the Sculk Catalyst:



Finally, there are the Sculk Shriekers. In the previous experimental snapshot, when these blocks were activated, they spawned a guard, but since the guard does not exist in this new snapshot, these blocks have no effect at this time.





All of these blocks can only be picked up by using the enchantment on a hoe, otherwise they just drop XP.

Other news