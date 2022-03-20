Natalya reveals the true personality of Brock Lesnar in the WWE locker room

The legend of the WWE women’s division, Natalya was invited to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and there he talked about what Brock Lesnar’s personality is like behind the scenes. The Canadian revealed that The current WWE champion always watches the fights of his teammates and gives a lot of advice to everyone, including her.

“People don’t know this, and maybe that’s saying too much, I don’t want to ruin Brock’s (Lesnar) character, but Brock watches all of our matches on Gorilla Position. The last fight I had on SmackDown, he saw it, criticized it and gave us his opinion; he gave advice, expressed what we could do better. He stood there and watched and it was great to get advice from him, he’s so badass but I really admire him. I really like him, and he gives me feedback.

When it comes time to give someone back, he makes himself available because he knows how to fight and I love that about him. Really, lead by example. I think he’s very talented at what he does, and what I see behind the scenes that he’s giving back. I like to ask Brock for advice and he knows what he’s talking about. He told me that a dream fight for him would have been to fight Bret Hart. We were talking last week and he said it would have been a dream couple because I told him how much Bret (Hart) was a fan of his work. I think Brock is amazing.”



Now the challenge of ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar, is his title unification fight at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns, one of the most anticipated matches in WWE history and will be the closing main event of the two-night show in Arlington, Texas.

