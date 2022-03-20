Mustafa Ali issues a warning, to the entire cast of WWE?

A few months ago we reported that Mustafa Ali requested his contractual release from WWE. And although from the beginning of last year it was indicated that Vince McMahon gave the order that whoever wanted to leave the company should receive his release, in this specific case, the WWE boss has not wanted to release Ali for some unknown reason, and there was even talk that they could retain him for at least one more year; However, the fighter himself commented a few hours ago that we probably have to wait two and a half years, which is when he will probably expire his current contract. Meanwhile, the former leader of Retribution is still not appearing on WWE programming.

► Mustafa Ali still hopes to get his freedom from WWE

Mustafa Ali made an impact during his main roster debut a few years ago and his in-ring skills impressed many fans, who had high expectations of him, but Vince McMahon thought otherwise and, while awaiting a response to his request to leave WWE , the former leader of Retribution issued a warning interesting recently.

a humble and fair warning, as soon as all this gets sorted, im gonna absolutely body all of your faves. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 19, 2022

“A humble and fair warning. As soon as this is all settled, I’ll absolutely take care of all your favorites.”

Mustafa Ali’s last rivalry in WWE was against Mansoor on Monday Night Raw, after both dissolved their partnership after a series of defeats. Once that was over, he created a controversial character for himself that WWE dropped in no time.