More than 14,000 players are recreating the Earth in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale and using data from Google Maps

We have seen projects of all kinds in Minecraft, from sizes that seem absolutely incomprehensible. One of them is to recreate the entire Star Wars galaxy with each of its planets, but this level of detail gets out of hand. Here we talk about achieving an exact recreation of our planet.

This is the idea that came from the mind of PippenFTS, a user who has dreamed of build the Earth on a 1:1 scale in Mojang’s title. To help with the task, it uses the Terra 1-to-1 mod, which uses public data such as Google Maps to generate the terrain and roads of the world, but with blocks.

It has been two years since this player started his proposal and so far he has more than 14,000 players who are helping you achieve your goal. The Cubic Chunks mod also allows you to break the height limit imposed by Minecraft, so the main barriers have been knocked down.

Right now, the Build the Earth project is divided into numerous teams, all of which are dedicated to build cities like Paris, London or polish natural landscapes. You can check the places where they work through this map, which also allows you to check which land is free to start placing blocks.

There is no estimated date for the completion of such a titanic task. They simply continue building without worrying about when everything will be ready. The first block was placed in the commemorative monument to the attacks of the September 11, 2001 in New York. You can join anyone on their Discord channel or support them on Patreon.