Megan Fox came to see her rocker boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly

There have always been celebrity couples in the world of rock, from band leaders with actresses, models or visual artists (Lennon and Yoko) to female singers with actors. Today, at Lollapalooza Argentina, a new example was revealed: actress Megan Fox with rocker Machine Gun Kelly.



Machine Gun Kelly live in Argentina. Photo: Martin Bonetto.

The couple met in early 2020 on the set of the independent film Midnight In The Switchgrasswhose filming had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but they decided to continue spending time together.

The romance was confirmed when Fox starred in his music video Bloody Valentine.

Machine Gun Kelly live in Argentina. Photo: Martin Bonetto.

His real name is Colson Baker, he is 31 years old and began his musical career in 2007; even though lace-uphis debut album, appeared in 2012 and reached number four on the US Billboard 200.

Baker is also an actor and was part of the cast of BirdBox, Netflix’s hit thriller starring Sandra Bullock in 2018. And it was precisely on that path of acting where he met actress Megan Fox, with whom he got engaged on January 12.

Baker is better known by his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, a reference to criminal George Machine Gun Kelly Barnes (1895-1954), a gangster. American from Memphis, Tennessee, who in turn took that nickname after his favorite weapon: a Thompson submachine gun.

In November 2021, the artist was awarded at the American Music Awards ceremony as favorite rock artist.



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The complete love story

For many, the couple has also been good at combining their careers. Megan Fox disappeared from the spotlight for almost 10 years and his comeback, with Machine Gun Kelly at his side, has been huge.

For the rapper, the exposure of the new relationship has been huge and extremely hot. He released his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfallin September 2020, and shortly after, announced that his sixth studio album, Born With Horns, due out in 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of the film they made together was delayed, but since they had a connection, the delay gave Fox and Kelly time to get to know each other more. A source revealed to E! News, ‘they’ve been dating a lot since their movie went on hiatus. The downtime has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and have a lot of fun.’

Previous couples

Before dating Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox was in a relationship with Brian AustinGreen. The romance lasted almost 15 years, 10 of them married and share three children. But it wasn’t like Kelly walked into Fox’s life out of the blue. She and Green had been separated and had even broken up a long time before.

In an episode of his ‘With Brian Austin Green’ podcast, Green said her relationship with Fox disintegrated when she returned home after five weeks away. She said: ‘I realized while I was out of the country working on my own that I felt more like myself and liked myself more during that experience and I think it might be something worth trying for me.’

On the singer’s side, the story did not get off to a good start as the influencer Sommer Ray informed Us Weekly that her ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Megan Fox, but despite that harsh news, come what may or not, Ray wishes them well: ‘I think they’re a cute couple. I’m not mad about it.’

