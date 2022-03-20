meet the nominees for best actress

The film industry celebrates its most important event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27. The Oscar Awards bring together the most important figures in cinema, actors and directors, who aspire to this highest recognition.

One of the most anticipated categories of the ceremony is Best Actress. This year the famous Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart compete, who have surprised with several of the films most praised by critics and the public.

His career began with timid appearances in several television series. She finally got noticed in the movie Jolene in 2008, as well as in other titles such as The Help where he received several Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. He also stood out in The darkest night for which he won the prestigious Golden Globe, in addition to the film Mama.

In 2003 she was recognized with the Oscar Award for her character in the film The Hours of Stephen Daldry, where she shared credits with Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. It also earned her numerous awards from critics and the industry, including her first BAFTA award and a third Golden Globe. At the 94th Oscar she is nominated for the film “Being the Ricardos”, in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem.

Her character in “Substitute Mothers” earned her this nomination for the 2022 Oscar Awards. The actress is one of the most influential in Hollywood, the first Spanish woman to aspire to an Academy statuette in 2006 for the film Volver by Pedro Almódovar.

After learning about this fourth nomination for the film Substitute Mothers, she expressed emotion and surprise at the same time. “Every time I have experienced it with incredible emotion, but today has been stronger for me,” she declared quoted by DiarioAr.

The British actress began her career with various appearances in television commercials. She was also featured in the series “Green Wing”, “Look Around You”, “Rev” and “Look Around You”. Many of her fans link her to Netflix’s The Crown saga, where she played British Queen Elizabeth II.

Colman accumulates several awards such as the Volpi Cup at the Venice Exhibition; the Bafta Award and the Oscar for best actress for the 2019 film La Favorita. She also won the prestigious Golden Globe for best actress in a drama television series for the series The Crown. This 2022 she aspires to an Oscar Award for the movie The Dark Daughter.

She is one of the best paid and praised actresses, at 31 years old. She began her career in her teens with various roles in series, but she made her name in the movie “Panic Room” in which she starred with the famous Jodie Foster.

She won a BAFTA Award for her well-known portrayal of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series. She has also been featured in Equals, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Charlie’s Angels, and the romantic comedy Happiest Season. Her portrayal of the remembered Princess Diana of Wales in “Spencer” earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, as well as praise from film critics.