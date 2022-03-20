Marvel Actors Who Got Typecast In Their Superhero Roles

These interpreters who lent their bodies to Marvel heroes did so well that the public continues to see them as those characters.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It gave rise to some of the best actors in the industry who knew how to bring the brand’s characters to life in such a way that the different events presented in their films were perfectly represented. The fandom celebrated this condition of the MCU over and over again, which surely had a secondary effect on the careers of these professionals: typecasting.

Of course, once these performers appear repeatedly giving life to their respective characters, the union between the two images becomes stronger and stronger, until it becomes impossible to see the actor in another film without remembering his work in the film. Marvel Cinematic Universe and make a forced association with the superhero in question.

+Actors typecast in their Marvel characters

3.Chris Evans

In this case his performance as Steve Rogers was a pleasant surprise. Let us remember that Evans came from giving life to another Marvel character that had nothing to do with him. Captain America: was Johnny Storm in two innings of The Fantastic Four. However, his portrayal of the American hero par excellence who is an example of the values ​​of that society was so good that it is difficult to imagine him without the shield.

2.Chris Hemsworth

We are talking about an actor who was relatively unknown until he was selected by Kevin Feig to personify the God of Thunder. In this way, the pigeonholing process occurs even more easily, because there are not many alternatives in Hemsworth’s career that separate him from the image of Thor. However, the heartthrob is showing that he can and his schedule is filling up with new jobs.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

The paradigmatic case of the union between an actor and his role as a superhero. no one imagines Tony Stark with a different face Robert Downey Jr. The performer did his job so well that the role became an integral part of his life. The truth is that now seeing him work on another film is an obligatory reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the mimicry he achieved with the millionaire philanthropist who takes risks as the superhero Hombre de Hierro.