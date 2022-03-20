Luis Gutiérrez, with options to debut in the First Division against Toluca

today a Eagle could leave the Nest to take flight through the First division of Mexican soccer. Is about Luis Gutierrez, juvenile of the Americawho against Toluca in the Aztec stadium could make his debut in the maximum circuit.

Gutiérrez, 20, is a member of the Azulcrema Sub 20 team, he works as an offensive midfielder, which is why he has scored 4 goals with the youth team so far in the tournament. The player is of all the confidence of the technician Ferdinand Ortizwho had the opportunity to work with him during his brief stay as helmsman of that category

Tano has even included the youthful Eagles in training with the First Team during the week, and in the National Classic jumped to the bench, although he did not participate, so it is expected that, against the Devils, he can debut as a professional player in the First Division to accompany Federico Vinas in the attack due to the lack of variants in the team.

If his first appearance in the maximum circuit materializes, Luis Gutierrez He would join Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Naveda as the third player in the current squad that emerged from the basic forces of América, since the rest of the Azulcremas players are foreigners, or Mexicans who completed their training in other clubs in Mexico.

Gutiérrez’s is expected to be another success story that emerges from the Americanist quarry, as has happened with players such as: Raúl Jiménez, Edson Álvarez and Diego Lainez, who once paraded through the Coapa inferiors and today, triumph in Europe with their respective clubs.

