Keith Lee remembers his first conversation with Tony Khan after his dismissal from WWE

Keith Lee has been one of the latest additions to All Elite Wrestling. The fighter was released from WWE in November of last year as part of a wave of layoffs. Once your non-compete clause has expired, Keith Lee signed a contract with AEW, making his debut for the company in early February.

The fighter was present in the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, where he discussed various topics, such as the first conversation he had with Tony Khan after his dismissal from WWE, or the importance that Adam Cole had in his decision to join AEW , among others. Here we leave you with the most outstanding statements of his, transcript courtesy of 411 Wrestling:

On his first conversation with Tony Khan after his dismissal from WWE

“I don’t know if I should say these things, but it’s fine because it wasn’t a business thing or anything. But yes, that release (from WWE) happened, and within three days, Tony found a way to get in touch with me. The truth is that he impressed me a lot, considering that we had never spoken before. We had some very relaxed conversations and got to know each other a bit. I think that’s something that helped because I think part of my confidence is a little unhappy. So we had a conversation. Then, as time went on, things got a little easier. We met. I need to meet people in person. I am a tenacious guy. So when I met him, I decided he was a pretty tough guy. I really enjoyed the time I spent with him, getting to know him and talking about football and all that., especially as a former player. Then over time that led to business. But as for meeting him, yes, I had a great time, I laughed and joked a lot. He’s a great guy, to say the least.“.





On the importance of Adam Cole when joining AEW

“In the grand scheme of things, there’s a lot of people i know who were here anyway – some friends, some associates, some just colleagues. But I felt the happiness of people like Adam Cole, who is someone I give a lot of importance to as a human being.. There are a lot of people in this industry that you can trust or get along with on certain levels, but I really like Adam Cole as a person. His testimony about his happiness here was something that made it a little easier. I think in the grand scheme of things, the business, when we got to talking about it, it made sense to me and my plans. That’s something that makes it a little easier when you get along with someone and it also fits into your plan and what you want to do in life. That helps. So those conversations were actually easier than I thought they would be, so it made the decision that much easier.”

After making himself known on the independent scene, Keith Lee caught the attention of WWE, with whom he signed, making his NXT debut in 2018. His time with the then black and gold brand was quite successful, being the only fighter so far to manage to carry the two main NXT championships at the same time (the North American title and the NXT title). He was promoted to the main roster in 2020. A heart problem forced him to leave the ring in early 2021. Shortly after his return, he was fired from him. After his non-compete clause expired, Lee was hired by Tony Khan’s company, making his debut on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.

