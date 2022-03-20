Katherine Schwarzenegger made these revelations about her husband Chris Pratt

When it comes to navigating motherhood, Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Chris Pratt, is her biggest cheerleader.

The 31-year-old author, who welcomed her first child with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor in August, opened up about her challenges and triumphs during the Mother’s Day edition of her Instagram video series, “BDA (Before, During, & After) Baby” (Before, during and after the baby).

“My husband has always been very supportive and very vocal as well,” she told British model and fellow new mother Iskra Lawrence on Sunday. “He looks at our daughter (Lyla) and says, ‘Can you believe that you are capable of feeding, that your body is capable of feeding your baby?’

Pratt is no stranger to fatherhood: He also has an 8-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, also referred to social pressure on women to “get back on their feet” after giving birth. She said Pratt is aware of the changes a woman’s body goes through during and after pregnancy and that she always helps her keep things in perspective.

“Sometimes I think, especially as women, with this pressure that you were talking about to recover after the baby… you have to keep in mind that when you’re breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, ‘eat to win,’ and feed yourself to to also be able to properly nourish your baby,” she said.

Schwarzenegger added that it’s important to remember that “for many people, what you eat and how you treat your body also greatly influences your milk supply.”

In the video, Schwarzenegger also revealed that she’s embracing life as a new mom and avoiding judging herself now that her house has more baby-related clutter, focusing instead on the fact that she has the “greatest gift.”

“Before I had my daughter, I always told myself I wasn’t going to be that person who has games everywhere and baby things everywhere,” she said. “And now I look at my kitchen, and I think: there’s a bouncing thing here, there’s a DockATot (a baby lounger) here.”

*with information from CNÑ