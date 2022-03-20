Jurado is a trunk and the new goalkeeper that Cruz Azul would have thanks to Corona

The goalkeeper who prefers Jesús Corona in Cruz Azul before Jury

March 19, 2022 10:10 p.m.

Cruz Azul suffers when Jesús Corona is injured, this because Sebastián Jurado does not guarantee safety on the bench. Now the great unknown for the cement team is to know who will inherit the cement arch when Chuy hangs up the gloves.

In that sense, the board begins to sound out new goalkeepers, Jesús Corona has his candidate, it is Misael Corona, his son, who has already completed the process of the basic forces in Cruz Azul and went to the Expansion league to pick up the pace of competition.

Chuy Corona knows that thanks to his advice his son could gain a foothold in the position and have greater opportunities than Sebastian Jurado has, who continues to be a nervous wreck on the Cruz Azul porch.

When does Chuy Corona return to Cruz Azul?

After the serious injury suffered by Jesús Corona, there is talk of a time close to 3 weeks, one of the advantages for Cruz Azul is that the FIFA day is approaching where Chuy Corona can take advantage of it to recover 100%.

