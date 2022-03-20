Johnny Depp to Star in Puffins Impossible, Apple TV Plus Animated Series

Johnny Depp will return to the screen hand in hand with Apple and its streaming platform with Impossible Puffinsaccording to what is confirmed Variety in an exclusive It is a spin-off of an animated production that he himself had starred in and that will come to Apple TV + to expand not only the catalog of this service but also to give more content to the little ones in the house who can access it. However, despite being aimed at children, we are sure that the news will be to the liking of his fans since the actor is trying to start a new life, including acting.

According to the medium, the veteran actor returns to the world of animation in this series that features Depp in the lead voice role, which will be broadcast soon, and this time it will not only be on Apple TV, but can also be seen on Prime Video. The series is a derivative of that short-form animated series puffins, which also starred the same actor as the voice of Johnny Puff. On his return he takes up the role for new adventures.

This production will star a group of arctic birds led by Johnny Puff. In this story, Johnny Puff becomes a ninja surrounded by superheroes, and it will be an action adventure. The plot describes the lives of puffins Johnny Puff, Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac are interrupted when a meteor falls, leading them to gain superpowers.

Led by Johnny Puff, they transform into Tactik, Didi Damage, Megapie and Mystic, a unified team of superheroes. As in the original series, the positive themes of gender and race equality and environmental protection are woven into the narrative.

Impossible Puffins It will have a total of 18 episodes that last approximately five minutes and it will be a story that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, according to what the actor tells.

This was what he said in a statement that the site shared with the confirmation of the series:

Puffins Impossible is a great story for all ages, witty and educational. I am delighted with the creativity of the people of Serbia.

The series was produced in Serbia, where just last month he received a medal of merit for his contribution to culture from the government as a form of recognition for his career.

