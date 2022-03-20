Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Has a Witness List That Includes James Franco and Elon Musk

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

The libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard scheduled to begin next month in Virginia includes a number of notable names scheduled to testify, including James Franco, Elon Musk and Ellen Barkin.

Heard, 35, has named Franco, 43, and Musk, 50, as witnesses in the case, in relation to Depp’s evidence that she cheated on him with both men during the time they were married. TMZ received on Saturday, noting that both were scheduled to appear via video link.

Heard also added actress Barkin, 67, to her witness list, as well as representatives from companies including Disney, Warner Bros., the ACLU, WME and the Los Angeles Police Department, the outlet reported.

Depp, 58, has called actor Paul Bettany, 50, to testify in relation to text messages he had previously exchanged with Depp; the texts were previously read in Depp’s libel suit against The UK Sun which was dismissed in November 2020.

Other Hollywood links presented as evidence in the case include messages Heard exchanged with Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan; Director Zack Snyder and CAA Director Bryan Lourd; and emails between Depp and JK Rowling, as well as Jack White, according to the outlet.

In the case, Depp and Heard are accusing each other of libel, and Judge Penney S. Azcarate is expected to hear all the claims at the same time, which will lead to the lengthy list of witnesses and evidence.

Depp initially sued a Heard in March 2019 over a 2018 op-ed she wrote. The Washington Post in which the actress said that she had experienced domestic violence in the past, but the actor’s name did not appear in the article.

Heard has listed Franco and Musk as witnesses in the case, in relation to Depp’s suspicions that she cheated on him with both men while they were married.

Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp in September 2020.

Depp was seen in Serbia in October, promoting his animated show Puffins.

‘Millisecond. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” Depp said in court papers.

Heard subsequently filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp in September 2020.

Depp and Heard are scheduled to meet in person to testify, according to a deadline.

Various news articles, movie contracts, tax returns, security footage and photos are also on Heard’s legal team’s display list, the outlet reported.

Depp, who is also known for playing Edward Scissorhands as well as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, said last fall at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain that he has been a victim of ‘cancel culture, or this instant rush to judge’ in the entertainment industry since Heard accused him of domestic violence in 2016.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 11.