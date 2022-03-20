According to a new report Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will unite their families in a new house that they will buy together. The couple has taken a big step in their relationship and are looking to buy a millionaire property to spend their days together as a family.

Since making their comeback as a couple public after breaking up in 2004 and moving on with their lives, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been more in love than ever. even JLo She acknowledged that she was surprised herself the first night she spent with the actor.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a big step in their relationship by buying a property

According to reports published by the news portal TMZJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they have their eyes on a house valued at more than 50 million dollars. The property is said to be very private, but with an incredible view of the city.

The million-dollar house has a total of 20,000 square feet of land in the Bel-Air area of ​​Los Angeles. The property that could soon become Bennifer’s has 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a movie theater, gym and pool.

The owner was originally asking $65 million for the property, but made a special deal with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck so he would be willing to accept the 50 million dollars.