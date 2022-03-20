Jeff Hardy gives details about his refusal to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

‎Jeff Hardy is officially All Eliteas they say, after making his long-awaited AEW debut last week at Dynamite‎‎helping his brother Matt fend off members of the AFO. Following Jeff’s departure from WWE in December due to an incident at a live event that the company thought it was drug relatedMatt Hardy defended his brother and revealed that WWE didn’t even have the drug test results before firing Jeff.

Matt also revealed that Jeff Hardy He was offered induction into the WWE Hall of Fame‎‎ as a way to smooth things over after the company realized that they were wrong to fire their brother.

► The cry of misunderstanding

‎During the last episode of ‎‎The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy‎‎, “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy talked about being fired by WWE and about the offer he received to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a solo competitor. Jeff spoke at length about how badly he had it for several months at feel alone and misunderstood.‎

‎»I just felt really bad, just I didn’t feel like I should have felt at such a complete time in my life when I seemed to have it all. I felt offended, I was very hurt. I was offered to enter the Hall of Fame when my 90-day ‘no-compete’ clause was up. And that was in April. I would have already signed and I didn’t know how I was going to handle that whole situation, how was that going to work? What are they trying to do? If I sign with AEW when I’m free and enter the Hall of Fame later, how would that work? My head started spinning and I started crying as if that was the end of my career. I know that I have been a very influential person for many misunderstood young people, but yes, I felt very bad, how dare they do that to me?

‎»I know that looks crazy because I guess when people are offered the Hall of Fame it’s a great honor, but has never meant much to me. This is not the time for that, that’s why it was a resounding no. Especially because I think if I got into the Hall of Fame it would be with my brother Matt, like The Hardy Boyz and not alone. Then it would be the right time. He was a strange man, I still don’t know how I feel about it in general ».

‎Matt Hardy joined the conversation to talk about the negativity Jeff was feeling at the time with WWE. He spoke about the feeling that WWE offers the induction to the Hall of Fame with a reason and not being sincere and thinks that’s why jeff was upset with the situation.‎

‎»Simply you did not feel valued. You are one of the most beloved wrestling superstars of all time and that lack of feeling valued made you come to AEW. They were wrong letting you go before I got the drug test results and it was almost as if they said What can we do to catch him again? And that’s probably what made you feel this bad. I want people to be offered things like this because they deserve it, not because there is a motive behind or because they are trying to get you back«.‎