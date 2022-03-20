I was delighted when a photo of me and Rihanna went viral.

A WOMAN revealed how she met Rihanna as a child, only for it to become a meme.

After that, things got even weirder for Sammi Smith, now 21, when members of the public turned on the international star, currently pregnant with her first child, for allegedly FAT-SHAMING her.

Sammi, 21, an American, met Rihanna after a concert in Madison Square Gardens, New York, when she won a competition.

She attended with her mom and bought Rihanna her favorite candy bar, a Snickers.

Rihanna posed with Sammi, holding the barbell and that should have been it.

Until years later, when Sammi was in high school, she suddenly started getting a lot of messages.

It was because a viral meme account had taken notice of the image and quoted (as a kind of cruel joke): “I met Rihanna and she took my Snickers off and said ‘you don’t need this fat’.”

Unfortunately, many people believed that Rihanna had body-shamed Sammi.

They commented on Sammi’s social media accounts about this.

“I can’t believe I did this,” one person said.

“Pulling your poster safe”.

Sammi recalled the incident on her YouTube video channel.

“I smiled but inside I was screaming,” Sammi said, upon learning the meme had been made.

And she was keen to clarify that Rihanna didn’t embarrass her.

“While this is funny, it’s not true. That seems obvious to me, but a lot of people still ask me if it is.

She said: “It was my first year of high school and it was the night before the first day of final exams. [exams].»

“I was trying to study and I put my phone away and I was really struggling to concentrate.” I could hear my phone buzzing and buzzing and buzzing and [I thought] I’m not that popular, like people don’t text me and constantly text and call me.”

So I decided to take two seconds to check my phone to make sure everyone is alive.

“I opened it up to all these texts and people were tagging me on things and I had no idea what was going on.

“I went on Instagram to discover that the photo I had taken with Rihanna had become a meme.

“I hadn’t seen this photo since I met her because I was young and didn’t have Instagram or any social media.” I think I printed it out and took it to school to show my friends, but no I don’t have a phone or a computer.

“I forgot the image existed.”