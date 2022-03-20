How to update a Xiaomi mobile to the latest version of MIUI

Update your Xiaomi mobile to the latest version of MIUI, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

Keeping up to date with the updates of our mobile is important, in this way we can enjoy the latest news, fix errors from previous versions or even completely change the aesthetics of the device. If you have a Xiaomi mobile, updating to the latest version of MIUI is very simplejust follow a few simple steps.

Xiaomi’s customization layer has improved a lot in recent times and each new version is a step forward. MIUI 13 It is the most recent version, based on Android 12 and with all kinds of new features. If it is available for your Xiaomi, it will only take a few moments to make the jump to the latest software.

Update your Xiaomi manually

For update your mobile manually You just have to go to the settings section and follow a few simple steps. In just a few minutes your Xiaomi will enjoy the latest version of MIUI.

Go into the settings

Go to the “About the phone” section

Access the “MIUI version” section by clicking on the MIUI icon

Download the update (if available)

After performing these steps and completion of the download, the option to reboot the device will appear. This will be the last stage and when your device turns back on it will already have the new software version.

Update your Xiaomi before anyone else

You may not know it, but your Xiaomi mobile has an option that will allow you to download the updates before anyone else. In this way you can enjoy all the news as soon as they are available, without waiting. To receive updates quickly and automatically you must follow these steps:

Access your phone settings

Click on the option “About the phone”

Enter the “MIUI version” section by clicking on the icon

Already inside, click on the three points located in the upper right area of ​​the screen and select “Update settings”

Turn on the “Get updates sooner” feature

