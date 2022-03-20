Hormone therapy may still have a role in treating osteoporosis

Hormone therapy trials showed a reduction in the incidence of all osteoporosis-related fractures in postmenopausal women.

Physicians’ opinions on the advisability of treating women with osteoporosis with hormone therapy vary. On the other hand, guidelines from medical societies, including those from the American College of Physicians, do not generally recommend it as a first-line therapy for the disease, at least in part because of the risks associated with its administration.

This type of hormone therapy (HT) can be given in the form of estrogen or a combination of hormones that includes estrogen. Physicians interviewed for this article who prescribe HT for osteoporosis suggest that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks of its use for some of their patients. But these doctors may be a minority group, suggests Dr. Michael R. McClung, founding director of the Oregon Osteoporosis Center in Portland.

According to McClung, HT is now rarely prescribed as treatment – as opposed to prevention – for osteoporosis in the absence of additional benefits such as reduction in vasomotor symptoms.

The results of the researchers on the use of HT in women with osteoporosis they are complex. Although HT is approved for the prevention of osteoporosis in menopause, it is not indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis. the food and Drug Administration. Please see the Prescribing Information for Premarin tablets, which contain a estrogen hormone mixfor an example of the FDA indications and usage for the type of HT discussed in this article.

Results of the Women’s Health Initiative

The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) trials of hormone therapy showed that HT reduces the incidence of all osteoporosis-related fractures in postmenopausal women, including those at low risk of fracture, but osteoporosis-related fractures osteoporosis were not a study endpoint. These trials also revealed that HT was associated with increased risk of events cardiovascular and cerebrovascular an increased risk of cancer from breast and other adverse outcomes to health.

The publication of interim results of the WHI trials in 2002 caused quite a bit of fear and confusion about the use of HT after menopause. Following publication of the WHI results, estrogen use decreased dramatically, but for everything including vasomotor symptoms and the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis.

Before the WHI study, it was very common for the therapy hormone was prescribed when women were approaching or entering menopause, said Dr. Risa Kagan, a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

“When a woman turned 50, one of the first things we did was put her on hormone therapy. That all changed with the WHI, but now we’re coming full circle,” said Kagan, who now prescribes HT as a first-line treatment. for osteoporosis in some women.

The complex history of the therapy hormonal

The ability of HT to reduce bone loss in postmenopausal women is well documented in many articles, including one published March 8, 2018, in Osteoporosis International, by Kagan and colleagues. This reduction in bone loss has been shown to significantly reduce fractures in patients with low bone mass and osteoporosis.

