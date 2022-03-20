He would arrive with Gignac, Azcárraga and the DT who convinces him to lead América

The DT that can take Gignac to America

March 19, 2022 7:50 p.m.

America is looking for a new coach and Emilio Azcárraga would be after a strategist who knows striker André-Pierre Gignac well and could persuade him to come to El Nido.

Inside America there is talk of the possibility of the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, the coach with whom André-Pierre Gignac shone in France during his time at Olympique de Marseille.

Bielsa could be the coach who persuades Gignac to change shops to America. Although the striker has indicated that out of respect for Tigres he would not play for another Liga MX club, many times due to negotiations several jerseys can be given.

Would Bielsa convince Gignac to play for America?

Of all the coaches that André-Pierre Gignac has had in his career, the striker acknowledged in an interview with journalist Roberto Gómez Junco that he greatly respects Marcelo Bielsa and thanks him for what he did during his time in Marseille.

