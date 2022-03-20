Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Show Drax And Mantis

filming for guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is underway in Atlanta, and recent photos from the set show two Guardians turning up for filming.

New guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 Photos from the film’s set show Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff, who play Drax and Mantis in the film, respectively, walking around the set in costume. Both actors are seen dressed in what appears to be more modern clothing, with Bautista in his traditional boots and pants, but with some sort of hoodie, while Mantis has on a bomber jacket that features a ton of different patches.

review the guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 Set photos below:

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff on the set of “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” in Atlanta. 🪐 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 #GotGVol3 📸 Via: @DailyMailCeleb pic.twitter.com/We0cYa5mph — Coming soon (@proxcinemente) March 18, 2022

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is again written and directed by James Gunn. Features the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel as they reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot. . They are joined by Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, and Poulter has been confirmed to play the role of Adam Warlock.

The space traveling team was last seen in 2019 avengers endgame where they were joined by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor during the final moments of the film. Because of this, some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars like Pratt, Bautista and Gillan will appear in Thor: love and thunder.

The long-delayed film is scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023.