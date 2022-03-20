George Clooney through the years: his best images

Not even a mullet hairstyle has been able to detract from George Clooney’s attractiveness. The actor got his start on the small screen, playing handyman George Burnett in the facts of life and, most famously, as Dr. Doug Ross in emergencies, but quickly became part of Tinseltown royalty. Currently, she alternates between acting and directing critical hits (The descendants, Syrian) and commercial successes (the franchise oceans) as easily as he moves between the good life in Lake Como, where he spends much of his time with his wife Amal, and Darfur, Sudan, where he has worked tirelessly to stop human rights atrocities. He is loved by everyone, even -or especially- by Esquire, of which it has been the cover on almost 10 occasions. These are the 40 photos that narrate his rise.