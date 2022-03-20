George Clooney through the years: his best images
NBCGetty Images
Not even a mullet hairstyle has been able to detract from George Clooney’s attractiveness. The actor got his start on the small screen, playing handyman George Burnett in the facts of life and, most famously, as Dr. Doug Ross in emergencies, but quickly became part of Tinseltown royalty. Currently, she alternates between acting and directing critical hits (The descendants, Syrian) and commercial successes (the franchise oceans) as easily as he moves between the good life in Lake Como, where he spends much of his time with his wife Amal, and Darfur, Sudan, where he has worked tirelessly to stop human rights atrocities. He is loved by everyone, even -or especially- by Esquire, of which it has been the cover on almost 10 occasions. These are the 40 photos that narrate his rise.
Advertising – Continue reading below
Clooney poses for a photo shoot in May 1985 in Los Angeles, California.
Clooney and Kelly Preston, whom he dated and lived with, were photographed together in 1985.
the cast of the facts of life at its 150th anniversary launch party in 1986. Pictured: (L-R) Charlotte Rae as Edna Garrett, Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner, Nancy McKeon as Joanne ‘Jo’ Polniaczek, Kim Fields as Dorothy ‘Tootie’ Ramsey, Mindy Cohn as Natalie Green, Mackenzie Astin as Andy Moffet, Clooney as George Burnett.
Clooney at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in 1986.
Clooney as Major Biff Woods on NBC’s Sunday Night At The Movies, Combat Highin 1986.
Clooney portrait for the facts of life in 1986.
Clooney on the set of roseanne in 1989. He played Booker Brooks, a foreman at the company Roseanne and Jackie worked at, in 11 episodes.
Clooney attending a celebrity basketball game on June 24, 1989 in Malibu, California.
Clooney in Los Angeles in 1990 promoting his film Surf Connection.
Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross in emergencies in 1990.
Clooney poses for a photo shoot on March 2, 1992 in Los Angeles, California.
Clooney poses in 1992 in Los Angeles, California.
Clooney posing in 1992 in Los Angeles, California.
Clooney during an interview with host Jay Leno on November 24, 1994.
Clooney with Atlanta Brave baseball player David Justice at MTV’s Rock ‘N’ Jock softball game in 1995.
Clooney poses with a pool stick during the filming of open until dawn in 1995 in Los Angeles.
Clooney visits fans at Planet Hollywood in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia.
clooney presents Saturday night Live in 1995.
Juliette Lewis, Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino in Burbank, California, in 1995.
Clooney attends the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beverly Hills in 1995.
clooney in The Late Show with David Letterman on November 23, 1995.
Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer photographed on the set of An unforgettable day in New York in 1996.
Alicia Silverstone, Clooney and Chris O’Donnell on the set of batman and robindirected by Joel Schumacher in 1997.
Clooney and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of his movie A very dangerous romance on June 24, 1998.
Mark Wahlberg and Clooney attend the UK premiere of The perfect Stormat Warner Village Cinemas, Star City, Birmingham.
Clooney at the Waldorf Astoria in New York on March 4, 2001.
Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle pose for the Sunday Calendar cover photo shoot of the cast members of Ocean’s Eleven taken in Malibu, California on October 20, 2001.
Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Clooney and Andy Garcia pose at the premiere of Ocean’s Eleven in the UK in December 2001.
Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones leave in a water taxi after a news conference at the 60th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2003.
Clooney and Barack Obama speak during a news conference in Washington, DC on April 27, 2006. Clooney discussed his recent visit to the Sudanese region of Darfur.
Brad Pitt and Clooney pose for photos during their hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on June 5, 2007.
Clooney presents at the 80th Academy Awards on February 24, 2008.
Clooney wins the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York.
Amal Clooney and Clooney attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Awards Gala Honoring George Clooney at the Dolby Theater on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, CA.
Clooney appears on a socially relaxed episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 2, 2020 to discuss directing his film, Midnight Sky.
Clooney directs the actors on the set of his movie The bar of high hopes in Boston, Massachusetts on March 10, 2021.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below