From Megan Fox to the looks of the public, the best photos of Lollapalooza

The second day of Lollapalooza kicked off with a lot more people in the early hours. Parents with young children lining up to have access to the Kidzapalooza, tarps spread out on the ground with people enjoying the sun, centennials dancing in the colored houses as if they were at a rave, all before 6 in the afternoon. The ice creams are great protagonists, also the gray and white glitter and the big pants and black tops. There are few band shirts. Some of Machine Gun Kelly are seen, the rapper who found inspiration for his pseudonym in a murderer and who is known, in addition to his tattoos, because he is the boyfriend of Meghan Fox, who came with him to the country and who could be seen hidden on stage, well back but caught on camera.

At night, The Strokes fans were located very close to the stage where the band led by Julian Casablancas was going to perform. A group of fans stationed themselves in the place with a poster with the figure of him.

Doja Cat Soledad Aznárez – THE NATION

Doja Cat, one of the Lollapalooza 2022 debutants, had serious problems with her top for much of her set. However, she managed to sing, dance and more than live up to expectations.

The walks are eternal, and the boys never get tired of changing the scene, the band; They go from Perry’s where Taichu plays to Alternative where Lola Indigo shakes with Lola Becerra to lower the decibels for a while and surrender to El Mató’s proposal to a Motorized Police. It is a journey of styles, of ages where the attractions are almost as important as the music. The best images are produced at sunset, without a doubt, a favorite moment for photographers.

What they did not expect was that Megan Fox appeared on the scene, who was spotted while her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, appeared.

Nicky Nicole Soledad Aznárez – THE NATION

The Kidzapalooza stage, one of the favorite places of the little ones Soledad Aznarez

The dance on the lawn of the Palermo Hippodrome was set up early, when Ghetto Kids arrived on the Perry’s stage.

Girls with The Strokes t-shirts, the band that closes the line-up of the second day Soledad Aznarez

Another of the Kidzapalooza attractions are the poufs Soledad Aznarez

The boys rest and in the background you can see the star of the festival, the return of life Soledad Aznarez

Santiago Motorizado, singer of El killed a motorized policeman, one of the rock moments of the afternoon Soledad Aznarez – THE NATION

The girls with posters encourage Jxdn, the tiktoker who now shines on stage Soledad Aznarez

Jxdn, in full effervescence Soledad Aznarez

The afternoon at the Hippodrome is lived in a pure party Soledad Aznarez

Chiara Parravicini, one of the first to open the afternoon Soledad Aznarez